Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
7 Ways to Capture Blur or the Illusion of Blur in a Photo
Most of the time, we try to avoid blur in a photo. But sometimes, it can be nice to add some kind of blur to make it special. I have listed seven ways to add blur to a photo or the illusion of blur. It may help you find inspiration for your photography.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Vibrating Shutter Button
While features like lighted buttons have slowly become a bit more popular in the industry, haptic feedback has been largely ignored, despite being an extremely common feature in other technology. However, that might change eventually, as a Canon patent for a vibrating shutter button has appeared. The patent features a...
Fstoppers
Looking Back Is the Only Way to Move Forward
I look back at past work to see how I've come as a photographer and wonder: what's changed in the 15 years since I started taking photographs professionally? How can I use my previous body of work to improve and give me confidence for what is to come?. This might...
Fstoppers
Is the Affordable Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Worth Buying? We Review
The 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens from Sigma is an affordable, fast prime lens. On paper, it looks like it should be a fabulous piece of glass. I put it through its paces to see if it lived up to its marketing blurb. I never read other reviews before...
Fstoppers
How to Photograph Deer and Massive Mushrooms
In this informative video, "The Outsiders," Rob Cottle and Geraint Radford head out into the wilds of South Wales to photograph deer. Along the way, they talk about wildlife photography techniques, the kit they use to get the photos, and dabbling in close-up and macro photography. Rob is a successful...
Fstoppers
Follow the Leader
Just playing around again with my camera and props. Color photo is a phone capture to show original colors and finally my setup.
Fstoppers
The Process of Switching to Medium Format
Cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100S have revolutionized the paradigm of medium format gear in the last few years, bringing features and capabilities typically reserved for smaller systems and doing so at a price that competes with the upper levels of full frame. This has made medium format a viable alternative for many photographers, particularly landscape, portrait, and wedding shooters. So, what all can you expect from the switch? This great video features one photographer who made the switch discussing his experience.
Fstoppers
Smartphone Features Cameras Need ASAP
Having recently written a piece in which I explained how my iPhone 14 Pro replaced my professional camera in some cases, I was wondering, in what ways is my phone actually, technically better than my DSLR? It turns out there are a bunch of features that I wish cameras had.
Comments / 0