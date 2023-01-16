Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Irene M. Munsey, 86
LARGO, Florida — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Marie Munsey on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 86. Irene was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 1, 1936, the youngest daughter of Dr. Earl Joseph Gage and Irene Gage. She passed away peacefully at home in Largo, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
laconiadailysun.com
Jennifer R. Keefe, 45
TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Supermarket Destroyed by Fire
A family-owned supermarket in Wolfeboro was reduced to rubble by fire Monday night. The fire at Hunter's Shop 'n Save supermarket on Main Street in Wolfeboro was first called in around 9:15 p.m. Video shows thick black smoke pouring from the building as firefighters from several towns fought the blaze.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine
The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
manchesterinklink.com
City preparing to open 40-bed shelter on Beech Street
MANCHESTER, NH – The city is preparing to open a 24-hour shelter at an abandoned factory at 39 Beech Street, as well as an emergency shelter at the former bus depot on Canal Street. During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin reported to the...
WMUR.com
Ray Brewer takes a tumble on a Concord sled hill
WMUR's Ray Brewer checks out how the sledding is in Concord as snow falls in New Hampshire. Things didn't go quite according to plan...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
laconiadailysun.com
Increased elderly exemptions would keep Northfield seniors in their homes
NORTHFIELD — Assistant Town Administrator-Finance Director Stephanie Giovannucci is proposing increased elderly property tax exemptions for income-eligible senior citizens to keep their tax bills close to what they are paying now in the face of escalating property values. Giovannucci told the selectboard on Jan. 17 that she examined the...
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
WMUR.com
2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
NECN
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WMTW
15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford revisiting beach access, bathhouse plans
GILFORD — Town Hall is taking a fresh look at the town beach, after a proposal to rebuild the bathhouse drew strong public reaction on several fronts. Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the selectboard has “pulled” a proposed warrant article, which would have asked for a bond issuance of $1 million to pay for a new bathhouse, after residents expressed sticker shock at the estimated cost of the project. Instead, they are planning to ask residents to contribute $100,000 into a capital reserve fund that could be used for a new bathhouse.
Comments / 0