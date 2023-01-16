Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Your Kids Aren’t Learning Reading, Writing, Or Arithmetic
Kids are returning to school this week, and you won't believe what they're being taught
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Great idea, sir: Woke school bans teachers from using sarcasm in the classroom
Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire stopped the use of irony to convey contempt as part of a 'guide to support staff'.
Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers
Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
Teachers speak out after a 6-year-old allegedly shot an elementary teacher
Teachers speak out after a 6-year-old student reportedly shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School last week.
KQED
Five touchstones for parents teaching kids to read — starting at birth
Excerpted from “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” by Maya Payne Smart. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Maya Payne Smart. Reading is taught, not caught. This...
10-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Baking Homemade Dog Treats to Help Kids with Cancer
In 2021, Raelyn Duncan decided that she wanted to do something special to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, she decided to start making (or rather baking) homemade dog treats. The goal? To bake and sell as many as she could. Well, she did. When it...
One Green Planet
English School Uses Therapy Animals for Autistic Students
Teachers at a school for autistic students have begun using animal therapy with the children in a classroom setting. Springfields Academy, in Calne in southwestern England, matched students with animals according to their behavior. For example, BBC reported that quieter students were given rabbits to look after, while louder students were assigned goats. Cara Mead, a teacher, said that the animal pathway program has proven very successful with the students.
Phys.org
Robotics class lets 8th graders earn high school credit and aims to accelerate pandemic learning recovery
A new, dual-credit robotics class for eighth graders at Douglas MacArthur Middle School is allowing students to dive deep into engineering and other STEM fields while addressing the issue of pandemic learning loss. While the first semester of the inaugural class focused on Lego robotics, the second leg of the...
msn.com
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
KTEN.com
Taking Your Child to Storytime at the Library: When to Start and What to Expect
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/taking-your-child-to-storytime-at-the-library-when-to-start-and-what-to-expect/. A children’s library is the perfect place to instill a love for reading and books in your child. Many libraries offer storytime, where a librarian or volunteer will read a book and do activities with groups of children. This time is a great break for parents and is a friendly environment for you to meet other families with similar-aged children. This article will provide some tips on taking your child to the library for the first time and what to expect from storytime.
livinglifeandlearning.com
Groundhog Day Books for Elementary Students
Celebrate Groundhog Day in style this year by introducing your students to one of these fun Groundhog Day books for elementary students filled with legends, stories, and facts!. From non-fiction picture books that cover all the basics about groundhogs and their ecological role in nature…to more lighthearted tales that use...
Lawmakers debating free school meals for all students
SEATTLE — A recently introduced bill would require all public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to any K-12 student who requests them. The meals were free of charge during the pandemic, but federal lawmakers didn’t extend the nationwide program, and it ended this fall. That means...
Bullying at school: What parents can do to help victims and stop bullies
There's a crisis of bullying in US schools, and the solution is learning what to do before it happens.
macaronikid.com
Math Magic: A Counting Trick to Have Your Kids Adding in No Time
I love all things related to numbers and patterns. But my first grader?. Not really ... at least not yet! I'm trying to change that by showing her how cool numbers can be. One idea I had: a nifty party trick I learned many, many years ago. I decided to give it a try with my daughter.
Comments / 0