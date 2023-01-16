ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
1808Delaware

Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers

Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
KQED

Five touchstones for parents teaching kids to read — starting at birth

Excerpted from “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” by Maya Payne Smart. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Maya Payne Smart. Reading is taught, not caught. This...
One Green Planet

English School Uses Therapy Animals for Autistic Students

Teachers at a school for autistic students have begun using animal therapy with the children in a classroom setting. Springfields Academy, in Calne in southwestern England, matched students with animals according to their behavior. For example, BBC reported that quieter students were given rabbits to look after, while louder students were assigned goats. Cara Mead, a teacher, said that the animal pathway program has proven very successful with the students.
msn.com

4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools

Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
KTEN.com

Taking Your Child to Storytime at the Library: When to Start and What to Expect

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/taking-your-child-to-storytime-at-the-library-when-to-start-and-what-to-expect/. A children’s library is the perfect place to instill a love for reading and books in your child. Many libraries offer storytime, where a librarian or volunteer will read a book and do activities with groups of children. This time is a great break for parents and is a friendly environment for you to meet other families with similar-aged children. This article will provide some tips on taking your child to the library for the first time and what to expect from storytime.
livinglifeandlearning.com

Groundhog Day Books for Elementary Students

Celebrate Groundhog Day in style this year by introducing your students to one of these fun Groundhog Day books for elementary students filled with legends, stories, and facts!. From non-fiction picture books that cover all the basics about groundhogs and their ecological role in nature…to more lighthearted tales that use...
macaronikid.com

Math Magic: A Counting Trick to Have Your Kids Adding in No Time

I love all things related to numbers and patterns. But my first grader?. Not really ... at least not yet! I'm trying to change that by showing her how cool numbers can be. One idea I had: a nifty party trick I learned many, many years ago. I decided to give it a try with my daughter.

