ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park

SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot

A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police

A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery

Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home near Friedensburg

FRIEDENSBURG — Fire destroyed a home in Wayne Twp. on Wednesday morning. The blaze at 223 Kiehners Road was reported at 11:20 a.m., firefighters said, and involved a house that sits atop a hill west of King Coal Winery. The mother, father and their three children who live there...
FRIEDENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy