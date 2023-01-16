Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park
SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot
A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
Route 22 crash cleared after backing up traffic in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
1 injured after car crashes through front doors of IHOP in Berks County
The driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Medical buildings temporarily evacuated after gas leak in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A gas leak in Lehigh County forced the temporary evacuation of several medical buildings. Emergency crews and UGI workers were called around 2 p.m. to the area of South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road in Salisbury Township for a report of an outside gas leak.
fox29.com
Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000. Surveillance video captured the moment...
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
lvpnews.com
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home near Friedensburg
FRIEDENSBURG — Fire destroyed a home in Wayne Twp. on Wednesday morning. The blaze at 223 Kiehners Road was reported at 11:20 a.m., firefighters said, and involved a house that sits atop a hill west of King Coal Winery. The mother, father and their three children who live there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break continues to cause problems for Slatington residents, closes schools
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
