FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
2 Texas women’s feud over trash can turns violent (video)
A Texas woman is finally speaking out after an incident that occurred on Jan. 4. Lakisha Broomfield says that Sydney Harris allegedly ran her over with an SUV after she used Harris’ trash can. The altercation began after Broomfield placed her trash into Harris’ can during the holidays.
A Texas Woman Was Shot At Several Times By An Angry Driver & All She Did Was Pass Him (VIDEO)
A Texas woman was shot at multiple times by a driver during a road rage incident, and police are still searching for the suspect. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Shocking footage released by the Lubbock Police Department yesterday shows two drivers and...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
2 Arrested on Possession Charges
January 18, 2023 – Two individuals were arrested on possession charges, a Dallas man and a woman were found to be in possession of marijuana. They tried to conceal the contraband from the arresting officer during a routine traffic stop, according to the arrest report. I-30 East Traffic Stop.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
Police in Texas Warning Us About ‘Jugging’
Sadly, we live in a world in which you've always got to be watching your back. According to the McKinney Texas Police Department, Texans need to be aware of a crime called "jugging", which you could fall victim to if you're not paying close attention. The McKinney PD report they've...
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
fox4news.com
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
Florida man and woman plead guilty to robbing multiple banks across DFW; one sentenced to more than 11 years
DALLAS — A Florida duo traveled to North Texas with the intention of robbing multiple banks across Dallas-Fort Worth, officials say. Now, one has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, and the other is awaiting their fate. Thomas Joseph Banno, 54, pleaded guilty in August...
Texas veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
El Paso veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility Jan 10.
Comments / 1