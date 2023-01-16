ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Arrested on Possession Charges

January 18, 2023 – Two individuals were arrested on possession charges, a Dallas man and a woman were found to be in possession of marijuana. They tried to conceal the contraband from the arresting officer during a routine traffic stop, according to the arrest report. I-30 East Traffic Stop.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
Police in Texas Warning Us About ‘Jugging’

Sadly, we live in a world in which you've always got to be watching your back. According to the McKinney Texas Police Department, Texans need to be aware of a crime called "jugging", which you could fall victim to if you're not paying close attention. The McKinney PD report they've...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off

We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist

This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
