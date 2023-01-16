Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
‘Let’s just respect everyone’: Bill filed to codify all marriages in SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, but South Dakota law doesn’t reflect that in codified law. Representative Linda Duba is looking to change that. Wednesday the Sioux Falls Democrat filed HB 1092 to alter the language of 25-1-1 to be inclusive of...
kelo.com
Five bills introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to be heard Thursday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session. Jackley says the package aims “to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect the privacy of South Dakotans”. Among the bills, Senate Bill 50 revises the crime of witness tampering. Senate Bill 48 would enhance the penalty for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. All five bills, listed below, are scheduled to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
sdpb.org
Political Junkies: Bills to watch in 2023
It's been a bustling beginning to the South Dakota legislative session! The Dakota Political Junkies are here with their recommendations on which bills you should be watching.
kotatv.com
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to preserve agriculture. “Agriculture is by far our state’s largest industry, accounting for one out of every five jobs in South Dakota. We need to preserve it,” said Noem. “When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers.”
sdpb.org
South Dakota's contribution to the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution
South Dakota became the 38th state to ratify the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution on January 23rd, 1964. The amendment abolished poll taxes. South Dakota’s approval meant that three-quarters of the state legislatures or state conventions had approved the measure and it became part of the US Constitution.
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
sdpb.org
AG wants prosecution power in election law
The South Dakota Attorney General has sponsored five bills this year, kicked off with testimony on Thursday, Jan. 19, before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Two bills were deferred for more work, one was postponed, and one passed without opposition. But Senate Bill 47, affecting election law, drew criticism from one...
Housing for small towns, reservation school teachers hit by infrastructure hold-up
Teachers in Pine Ridge, workers in Deadwood and students in Madison were among those waiting longer for a place to stay because of a hold-up in workforce housing money last year. “Our members are waiting for these funds,” Denise Hanzlik of the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association told lawmakers. “We’ve lost one construction season already.” The […] The post Housing for small towns, reservation school teachers hit by infrastructure hold-up appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
State Capitol Hearing: House Bill 1171 will ban the force of abortion on women
The bill will prohibit anyone from forcing or coercing a woman to get an abortion. There is a law similar to this that was passed several years ago.
sdpb.org
Department of History of the State of South Dakota is established in 1901
January 30th, 1901, the Journal of the State Legislature reports that the House has approved House Bill 10. Having passed in both legislative bodies, it was sent to Governor Charles Herreid. He signed the bill a week later. It established the Department of History of the State of South Dakota and defined the duties and powers of the State Historical Society.
sdpb.org
Dakota Life | South Dakota's Patchwork Forest
When you think about forests in South Dakota you might think of the Black Hills but a patchwork of forests also exists in the northwest part of the state. Watch the full episode of Dakota Life from Buffalo, South Dakota HERE.
kotatv.com
Increase in gun sales creates a new norm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
