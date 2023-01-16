Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
NBC Sports
Records for most saves in an NHL game, shutout, postseason tilt
No goalie can truly become a “brick wall,” but when one makes save … after save … after save … that’s what it truly feels like for the opposition. Throughout NHL history, certain netminders have put together all-time performances through the sheer quantity of shots they stopped in a game. Those outings have resulted in a wide range of outcomes, with some winning on hockey’s biggest stage and others skating off the ice in defeat.
This day in history: Willie O'Ree becomes first Black NHL player on Jan. 18, 1958
(CBS DETROIT) - Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut on Jan. 18, 1958, with the Boston Bruins, making him the league's first Black player.In his career, O'Ree played 45 games over two seasons with the Bruins. His No. 22 jersey was retired on Jan. 18, 2022.Wednesday marks 65 years since O'Ree's debut. A portrait of the former athlete is being unveiled at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The 5-by-5-foot artwork features O'Ree wearing his Bruins jersey and holding a hockey stick with his Hockey Hall of Fame ring.O'Ree was born in 1935 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.According...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
NBC Sports
Hayes-led Flyers with another good response, beat up on Ducks for 8-2-0 stretch
On the heels of being dominated in Boston, the Flyers came back home and took it to the lowly Ducks for a 5-2 win Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. With an empty-netter, Kevin Hayes punctuated a hat trick. Rasmus Ristolainen and Morgan Frost also provided goals. Samuel Ersson...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement
Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
Former Celtics player, head coach Chris Ford dead at 74
BOSTON -- Chris Ford, who won an NBA Championship as a player with the Celtics in 1981 and then two more titles as an assistant coach, has died.Ford passed away Tuesday night due to heart failure. He was 74 years old."The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," The Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
