Read full article on original website
Related
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm.
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Stephen King Says This Remote Island That Finally Sold in Maine is Novel-Worthy
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
These Have to Be the Most Bizarre Town Names in Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. All around New England, and the United States, you will find beautiful scenery, big cities, and quiet little towns. Heck, there are towns that you may not even spot on your GPS or looking at a map online unless you zoom in real close.
I’m a DIY expert & here are 3 ways to spend a tenner that’ll make your home SO much warmer without needing the heating
WITH energy bills escalating, trying to keep our home warm on a budget is increasingly tricky nowadays. It means most of us are looking for cheap and effective ways to eradicate cold draughts and keep the heat in as much as possible - without switching on the central heating. Thankfully,...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
I paid $250 to stay in a plastic tiny house dome in New Zealand in the middle of winter. I thought I'd freeze but by morning, I didn't want to leave.
Insider's author slept in a geodesic dome that was full of surprising luxury perks she's never seen in a tiny house. Take a look inside.
This Budget-Friendly Lightweight Comforter Is Like Sleeping Under a Cloud — And It Keeps Me Warm (But Not Too Hot!) on Winter Nights
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Comforters, whether down or down alternative, have never been a welcome addition to my bed. I grew up with the bed blanket-lightweight coverlet combo. I never had to deal with stuffing a comforter into a duvet cover — until I started working here last year. I’ve been highly suspicious of comforters, because they require the extra duvet cover, which seems like more work than it’s worth. And, when I have slept under them in my friends’ houses, they’ve been horrifically stifling, and I wake up drenched in sweat. My opinion of comforters was forever altered late last year when I got to try Quince’s Premium Down Alternative Comforter.
intheknow.com
9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
50 Bars and Clubs in New Hampshire That Have Closed, but We’ll Remember Forever
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When restaurants, schools, or other locations close, there is always some sadness. A bit of nostalgia is gone, but will be remembered forever. A piece of...
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in...
Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's...
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0