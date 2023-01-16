ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter

Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Seacoast Current

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

These Have to Be the Most Bizarre Town Names in Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. All around New England, and the United States, you will find beautiful scenery, big cities, and quiet little towns. Heck, there are towns that you may not even spot on your GPS or looking at a map online unless you zoom in real close.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
Apartment Therapy

This Budget-Friendly Lightweight Comforter Is Like Sleeping Under a Cloud — And It Keeps Me Warm (But Not Too Hot!) on Winter Nights

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Comforters, whether down or down alternative, have never been a welcome addition to my bed. I grew up with the bed blanket-lightweight coverlet combo. I never had to deal with stuffing a comforter into a duvet cover — until I started working here last year. I’ve been highly suspicious of comforters, because they require the extra duvet cover, which seems like more work than it’s worth. And, when I have slept under them in my friends’ houses, they’ve been horrifically stifling, and I wake up drenched in sweat. My opinion of comforters was forever altered late last year when I got to try Quince’s Premium Down Alternative Comforter.
intheknow.com

9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
DOVER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy