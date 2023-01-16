Read full article on original website
Cardinals hold on against Jasper
The Bridge City Cardinals won an important district game on Tuesday night, January 17, in the Competition Gym at Bridge City. The Cardinals defeated the Jasper Bulldogs 47-39 to improve their record to 3-2 in district. Walker Britten of the Cardinals had a big first quarter hitting four shots from...
Teresa Dailey Roy "Teta", 63, Orange
Teresa Dailey Roy "Teta", 63, of Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at MacArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Thomas. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 7,...
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71,West Orange
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Althea Joyce Angelle, 93, Bridge City
Althea Joyce Angelle, 93, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Ernie Carpio. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, with a recitation of the rosary to follow at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.
Nancy McWhorter, 88, formerly of Bridge City
Nancy was born in Galveston, Texas on April 3, 1935 and passed away on January 2, 2023 in Bossier City, LA. She attended Dickinson High School and after graduation, attended the University of Texas Galveston and received her Nursing Degree in 1956. She retired from Texaco Port Arthur/Port Neches Medical...
