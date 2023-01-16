Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

