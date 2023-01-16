Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case
A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville. Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Earlier this month, the...
Docs: Man pleads guilty in fatal Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A plea deal has been reached for Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford Avenue in 2021. Court documents show Cox pleaded guilty to burglary and reckless homicide. He’s accused of shooting Timothy Adams during what many considered a […]
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With Felony Count Of Theft/Unauthorized Control
A Vandalia man has been charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control in Fayette County Court. 23 year old Austin R. Hebenstreit has been charged with Theft/Unauthorized Control of items valued between $500 and $10,000. Information on the charge says the defendant is alleged to have taken control of 2 horses owned by 2 other people, with the horses said to have a total value of better than $500. The charge against Hebenstreit is a Class 3 Felony. His court bond date is set for February 21st at 9 am.
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
wrul.com
Allen Arrested On White County Warrant
A call to the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Carmi man. Officers responded to the call at 627 Oak Street at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night and arrested 47 year old Tommy Allen who was wanted on a White County Warrant. Allen was transported to the...
wsiu.org
ISP investigating death at Jefferson County Jail
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jefferson County Correctional Officers located 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in...
KFVS12
Inmate death at Jefferson Co. Jail ruled suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An inmate’s death at the Jefferson County Jail has been ruled a suicide. According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Roger Hayse ruled the death a suicide. The autopsy was finished on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office asked Illinois...
KMZU
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
foxillinois.com
DeVore files lawsuit against assault weapons ban, seeks immediate restraining order
GREENVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The attorney, who represented parents from across Illinois in a lawsuit against the state and Governor JB Pritzker over the mask mandate and excluding kids from school without due process, is suing the governor and several other lawmakers over the assault weapons ban. Tom DeVore...
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
wdml.com
Nashville police arrest two on drug trafficking charges
NASHVILLE, Ill — Two Nashville, Illinois, residents were arrested late Friday night on charges of drug trafficking. According to Nashville police, 24-year-old Meghan Cepeda [suh-peh-duh] and 38-year-old Justin Alsbury [alls-berry] were arrested on multiple drug charges as they were reportedly returning from St. Louis. Reports indicate around 11:54 p.m....
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
NBC Chicago
Judge to Make Decision Soon on Whether to Halt Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Amid Lawsuits
An emergency hearing surrounding the Protect Illinois Communities Act was held in downstate Effingham County late Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking a temporary restraining order on the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
