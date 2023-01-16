Read full article on original website
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
NBC San Diego
U.S. National Parks, Including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, Will Be Free on MLK Day—and 4 Other Days This Year
If you've been looking for an excuse to visit one of America's more than 400 national parks, now is your chance. The US National Park Service will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion National Park on Monday, Jan. 16 as part of its 2023 "fee-free days."
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Woman Falls On Her Face & Plays Dead To Escape Charging Bison At Yellowstone National Park
It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone National Park
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
‘Yellowstone’: Here’s What the Show’s Most Popular Locations Look Like in Real Life
Yellowstone‘s cast members have revealed in past interviews that, compared to many scripted series, much of the Montana-centric drama really is shot right in Big Sky Country. And the iconic Dutton Ranch that fans have come to know and love is centered right in the middle. Overall, many of the sets featured in Yellowstone are legitimate locations within the state. However, a number of the show’s sets are actually set hours apart from each other, rather than minutes. Here, we’ll take a look at what some of Yellowstone‘s sets look like in reality versus on the show.
Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park
CNN — Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police. “Thirteen bison were killed in this traffic accident, with some of the bison needing to be euthanized due to severe injuries,” said the West Yellowstone Police Department in a news release posted to Facebook on Friday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Grizzly Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Grizzly bears have been living in Idaho for more than 10,000 years. At some point, they were present in all parts of the state. However, within the last century, their presence declined drastically, and they were almost completely eradicated. It has taken significant conservation efforts to get the species’ population back up in Idaho and other parts of the country. Have you ever wondered how big the largest grizzly bear ever caught in Idaho is? Read on to learn all about it.
scitechdaily.com
National Parks Are the Backbone of Conservation – Here How To Make Them Better
Corridors Between Western U.S. National Parks Would Greatly Increase the Persistence Time of Mammals. National parks play a crucial role in conservation efforts, however, increasing evidence highlights the limitations of many parks in terms of preserving long-term, self-sustaining populations and supporting critical ecological processes like large mammal migrations and natural disturbance regimes. These parks are often too small to accomplish these goals.
moderncampground.com
Grand Teton National Park Opens Backcountry Camping Reservations
In a press release, the National Park Service announced the opening of backcountry camping reservations for Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming). “Backcountry camping permits will be available online beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 8 a.m. (MST) for summer 2023 in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway,” the release indicated.
94kix.com
See Inside the Spectacular Homes of the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ [Pictures]
The stars of Yellowstone don't just live the ranch life while they're on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. Quite a few of the actors from the modern-day Western also have a taste for upscale rural living in their own homes. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton...
Bison Battle In The Middle Of Yellowstone Campground
That would be a wake up call you weren’t expecting. Let’s hope the bison don’t run into a travel trailer, I feel like they would rip right through it. Bison are one of the most historic animals in the U.S. Yellowstone is home to the largest population of genetically pure wild bison. They are also the largest animal in North America.
