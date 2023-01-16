ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force finishes second to start Invitational

USAFA, Colo.- Following the first day of competition at the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons finished second behind BYU. Air Force managed a solid 578 team points behind the Cougars' 659 points. Wen Zhang was his usual self, as the senior's time of 4:36.62 bested the field in the 500...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Falcons take second on first day of Air Force Invite

USAFA, Colo.- On Day One of the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons earned a second-place finish among the five teams. Air Force's team score of 511.50 was good for a narrow runner-up finish behind Colorado State, as the Rams 519.50 claimed first place on Friday. Katelyn Andrist gave the Falcons...
Falcons Continue Action at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a pair of Air Force Top 10 marks and a Senior Class Record in the weight throw, the track and field team continued competition at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 20) inside the Cadet Field House. The Falcons combined for 13 scoring finishes and advanced several runners into tomorrow's finals during Friday's competition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Six different Falcons scored in 6-3 win over Niagara

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Niagara in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force earned its first win since Nov. 12. Air Force (7-14-2, 3-9-1 AHA) looked to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Falcon Wrestling Travels to California Baptist for Big 12 Dual

#29 Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at. California Baptist (1-8, 0-3 Big 12) 6 p.m. PT, Saturday, January 21 | Van Dyne Gym, Riverside, California. #29 Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) 165: #33 Giano Petrucelli (18-7) vs. Frank Almaguer. 174: #21 Sam Wolf (8-1) or Gage Musser (9-8)...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Women’s Gymnastics Heads to North Texas for Quad-Meet at TWU

Air Force at Texas Women's University/Centenary/Wisconsin Eau-Claire. Air Force | TWU | Centenary | Wisconsin Eau-Claire | MPSF. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – As the 2023 season gets underway for the Air Force women's gymnastics team, the Falcons prepare for their first road performance, coming in the form of a quad-meet at Texas Women's University on Friday night in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX
No. 8 Air Force hosts No. 2 Alaska, Jan. 21-22

This Week: Air Force, ranked eighth in the nation, will host No. 2 Alaska, for a pair of dual meets, Saturday, Jan.21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range in the Cadet Gymnasium. Saturday's meet starts at 9 am MT while Sunday's will start at 8 am MT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

