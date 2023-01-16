ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
AFP

US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine

The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country's Western supporters seek to boost its armored forces. The United States and other countries have made several large donations of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but with the exception of Britain have not pledged to provide modern Western tanks.
COLORADO STATE

