ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business

Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection. The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden

OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy