Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
KSLTV
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
Gephardt Daily
Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business
Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
ksl.com
Man ordered to stand trial for shooting Springville neighbor on front porch
PROVO — Hunter Lamoreaux asked his neighbor for a glass of water before firing multiple shots at him at the victim's front door in Springville, according to a police interview played in court on Thursday. In the recording, Lamoreaux, 27, told police he heard from relatives that Greg Shaffer,...
Woman arrested after 20-year-old man shot, killed in Ogden
One man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in Ogden. The 20-year-old victim was shot near the area of 12th Street and Harrison Blvd, according to Ogden Police.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection. The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle...
ksl.com
Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden
OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
ksl.com
Former Utah ski employee arrested over threatening social media post, police say
PARK CITY — A former Park City Mountain ski resort employee has been arrested and accused of making a post on social media that some felt was a possible threat aimed at the ski school. The 25-year-old man was booked into the Summit County Jail on Wednesday for investigation...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
ABC 4
Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
‘She made me a better person’: Husband mourns loss of wife who died in Tooele crash, thanks community for support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
Avoid this weekend's massive traffic headache
Drivers looking to avoid a major traffic headache this weekend would be wise to stay away from Legacy Parkway in Davis County.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
Comments / 0