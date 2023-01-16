Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.

TOOELE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO