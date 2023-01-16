Read full article on original website
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest midfielder says he turned to alcohol whilst at Man Utd
Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard says he turned to drink "to try and take the pain away," as he struggled to deal with his career at Manchester United. Lingard, 30, joined the club aged seven and made over 230 senior appearances, but fell out of first team favour before signing for Forest in July 2022.
BBC
Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident
Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...
BBC
Man City v Tottenham: Team news
Manchester City defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias have returned to training and are available on Thursday. Kevin de Bruyne is also back in contention for Pep Guardiola's side following a personal issue. Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may feature after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Cup. Forward...
BBC
Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.
