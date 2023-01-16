ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident

Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...
BBC

Man City v Tottenham: Team news

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias have returned to training and are available on Thursday. Kevin de Bruyne is also back in contention for Pep Guardiola's side following a personal issue. Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may feature after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Cup. Forward...
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.

