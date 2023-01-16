One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO