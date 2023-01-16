Read full article on original website
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Monmouth County, NJ Commissioner Director Tom Arnone addresses State of the County
Monmouth County municipalities can help each other, save money. Monmouth County Ferry Services take shape. Investigation underway into voting machine error that impacted Ocean Township school board race. There is a new way for municipalities in Monmouth County to save on the cost of certain capital projects and other services.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Man lived in N.J. apartment for months with girlfriend’s decomposed body, cops say
A 44-year-old man has been arrested weeks after the decomposed body of his girlfriend, who had apparently been dead for months, was found in a garbage bag in the Trenton apartment they shared. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with desecration of human remains, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said...
OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey
One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire
HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into the burning house on Brookside Avenue to get their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out. Both later died at a hospital.
Beach Radio
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
Son beat mother with landscaping rock in Evesham, NJ, police say
EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police. Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.
New Jersey plumber busted for taking upskirting photos of women has been arrested again
A Red Bank man who was charged in 2022 with taking upskirt pictures in several stores and supermarkets in Shrewsbury has been arrested again for additional and related offenses. Monmouth Count Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement that the new charges facing 33-year old Christopher W. Cox include for...
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say
IRVINGTON — County and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a home along Tichenor Terrace, officials say. On the scene, police found Irvington resident Haleem Youngblood suffering from an...
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
Man Beats Mother, 75, With Rock, Arrested In PA: Evesham Police
A South Jersey man has been arrested for beating his 75-year-old mother with a rock, authorities said. Lawrence Y. Kim, 43, of Marlton was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Evesham police said. On Monday, Jan. 16, Evesham police responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
