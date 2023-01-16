Read full article on original website
Related
wlu.edu
Office of University Development Announces Staffing Changes
Washington and Lee University announced staffing changes within its office of university development effective Jan. 1. Missy Witherow, senior director of annual giving, departs the university after nearly eight years of exemplary leadership. Sydney Cross, director of annual fund leadership gifts, has been promoted to director of annual giving. “I...
wlu.edu
Meet a Colleague: Jeff Rahl
I began teaching at W&L in 2006. This winter, I am teaching my class on tectonics, which focuses on the development of mountains and plate-scale processes. Q. What is the most satisfying aspect of teaching?. I love seeing students succeed at a task or assignment that they initially found intimidating,...
wlu.edu
Finding Their Passions on the Podium
“I have discovered a passion for teaching music in a manner that incorporates and respects our diverse world and its cultures. I am excited to see where that passion leads.”. ~ Nat Ledesma ’23. Early on in his time as an undergraduate student participating in Washington and Lee University’s...
wlu.edu
Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 1/18/23
Avery Blackmon, Assistant Lacrosse Coach – Athletics. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I am 25 years old and I have a twin sibling, who lives in Durham, North Carolina. I attended Georgetown College in Kentucky and received degrees in psychology and studio art in 2019. I then earned a master’s degree in health and human performance from the University of Cumberlands in 2022. I am originally from Woodstock, Georgia and I played four seasons of college lacrosse at Georgetown. Before coming to W&L, I coached at Hartwick College (2019-2021) and Central Michigan University (2021-2022).
wlu.edu
A Semester in New York
Joseph Aminov is a ‘23L from Queens, New York. He attended Baruch College in New York, NY where he received a B.B.A. in Accountancy. At W&L, he is on the German Law Journal, is co-President of the Jewish Law Student Association, and is President of the Tax Law Society.
wlu.edu
Students Encouraged to Apply for a Johnson Opportunity Grant in 2023
The Johnson Opportunity Grant program at Washington and Lee University provides funds to support W&L student projects all around the world. The grants, which are awarded on a competitive basis, are open to any W&L student that will be a sophomore, junior or senior during the 2022-23 academic year. The...
wlu.edu
Just Food: Food and the Carceral System
After a successful series of events during the Fall Term, Washington and Lee University’s Campus Kitchen returns with events slated throughout the winter, offering valuable opportunities for W&L students, the campus community and the wider Lexington-Rockbridge community to explore how food systems intersect with the carceral system. “A major...
Comments / 0