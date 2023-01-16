Read full article on original website
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling
Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
Blocking Scotland’s gender bill is no anti-woke crusade. But it’s not a democratic outrage either | Martin Kettle
Some may suspect Rishi Sunak of trying to start a culture war, but there is a real legislative problem here, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
Scotland’s Sturgeon: It would be ‘outrage’ for London to block gender reforms
LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday any move by London to block Scotland’s gender reform bill would be an “outrage” as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to use his constitutional powers to block the legislation. This would be the first...
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution
As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
RIP ‘levelling up’ – another Johnson catchphrase that failed to deliver | Simon Jenkins
The north-south divide won’t be rebalanced by ministers doling out centralised funds to favourite projects, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights
From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN
A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
Police Scotland would be 'stupid' not to increase vetting, says ex-chief
Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of its officers, a former chief has said. Angela Wilson, ex-assistant chief constable of Tayside, also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers. It follows the case of David...
Campaigners lose High Court case over waiting times for trans healthcare
Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against NHS England over waiting times for gender dysphoria treatment.Four people, along with charity Gendered Intelligence and legal campaign group The Good Law Project, brought legal action over the “extreme” wait for a first appointment with a specialist.They argued that the body is failing to meet a duty to ensure that 92% of patients referred for non-urgent care at services commissioned by NHS England – including gender dysphoria clinics – start appropriate treatment within 18 weeks.We’re very disappointed by the High Court’s decision today that the long waiting times experienced by trans people...
Key Netanyahu ally cannot serve as cabinet minister, Israel’s top court rules, sparking potential political crisis
Israel’s top court ruled 10-1 on Wednesday that Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should not be allowed to serve as a cabinet minister because of a February 2022 conviction for tax fraud. Netanyahu should remove Deri from his...
