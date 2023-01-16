ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
The Independent

Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution

As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
Robb Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights

From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC

Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport

Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC

MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN

A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
BBC

Police Scotland would be 'stupid' not to increase vetting, says ex-chief

Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of its officers, a former chief has said. Angela Wilson, ex-assistant chief constable of Tayside, also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers. It follows the case of David...
The Independent

Campaigners lose High Court case over waiting times for trans healthcare

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against NHS England over waiting times for gender dysphoria treatment.Four people, along with charity Gendered Intelligence and legal campaign group The Good Law Project, brought legal action over the “extreme” wait for a first appointment with a specialist.They argued that the body is failing to meet a duty to ensure that 92% of patients referred for non-urgent care at services commissioned by NHS England – including gender dysphoria clinics – start appropriate treatment within 18 weeks.We’re very disappointed by the High Court’s decision today that the long waiting times experienced by trans people...

