Eel or Eek!? The Sea Creature Taking Over your Feed Today
Yesterday a story started to pop up everywhere about a terrifying beach discovery. A woman walking along Crystal Beach in Texas came across a startling sight – an unusual creature with a large mouth, sharp teeth, and a long snake-like body. She snapped a picture and the image started to go viral with viewers referencing everything from the sandworms of Beetlejuice to Ridley Scott’s Alien.
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
There’s nothing more peaceful than taking in the sights of California’s coastal mountains while afloat on the blue waters bordering the state. That is until a breaching humpback whale nearly swallows you whole. A new viral video captures the insane moment an unsuspecting kayaker nearly gets swallowed whole, much like in the story of Jonah, when a massive whale breaks through the water’s surface right beneath their craft.
The world is full of wonderful strange animals some endangered species others just plain bizarre looking and every now and then one of these most unlikely animals will turn up where it shouldn't like in Arkansas. Ozark Blind Cavefish. The endangered Blind Cavefish( Amblyopsis Rosae) which is normally found in...
A British man helped save beachgoers in Australia after spotting a great white shark with his drone.David Alphonso, originally from Northampton, saw the shark swimming close to the shoreline at a beach in Western Australia where hundreds of people were bathing.“If I hadn’t have spotted it, it could have potentially been a danger of a shark attack if people are splashing in the water,” the 36-year-old told the BBC.On 5 January, on a visit to Meelup Beach on the southwestern coast of Australia with his father and brother, Mr Alphonso was using his drone camera when he noticed the...
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
“It is visually stunning, but also extremely important ecologically to the western Amazon ecosystem.” The post SEE IT: World’s largest hatching of baby turtles appeared first on Talker.
In North Head, Australia, an oasis of bushland amid Sydney’s urban sprawl, a rat fight for food and habitat is underway. Surprisingly, the native species is winning. Andrew Holt/Alamy Stock PhotoOne rewilding project shows that transplanting common species can give ecosystems a much-needed leg up.
If you thought swarms of wintering birds in the Crossroads were bad, you've got to check out this video of THESE feathered beasts swarming this parking lot in Frisco!. Migrating birds in Texas know the best places to land (sadly they have no care where their poop lands) which is why most Texans cringe in winter as thousands of birds swarm Texas parking lots all at once on their migration journey.
Jessica Luna now fears for her life after a relaxing walk turned into a life-changing nightmare. Luna left her her home to take a normal stroll around the area. As she walked down an alley she suddenly heard a noise. STRUCK WITH FEAR. Luna turned around towards the noise she...
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water. Sharks have long been portrayed as ferocious aquatic creatures, and most people fear them to death. However, the truth is sharks aren’t as aggressive as people think – with some exceptions, depending on the species. Most will not even approach people, as they aren’t on their diet. They’d rather feast on fish and marine animals than humans.
Coastal walks deliver rugged walking across fossil-strewn beaches, through rugged sea stacks and scrambling up exposed cliffs for world-class hiking adventures
