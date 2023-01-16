Read full article on original website
SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are […]
13 Best Places to Live in Illinois
Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead
An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Emergency hearing held in attempt to stop Illinois assault weapons ban from being enforced
At least three lawsuits have already been filed, with the latest one from the Illinois State Rifle Association.
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Illinois bill would make it easier for people to change their name
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would make it easier for people to change their legal name in Illinois is waiting for Governor JB Pritzker’s signature. Under current state law, anyone who has been convicted of a felony must wait 10 years after finishing their sentence to make the change. The bill would do […]
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
When Tax Filing Season Officially Begins in Illinois and Why This Year's Deadline is Different
Illinois taxpayers will soon be able to file their tax returns, but for those who don't get an early jump, there's some good news this year. Here's what you should know about the 2023 tax season. When can I start filing my taxes?. Tax filing season officially begins on Jan....
Hy-Vee’s February Squat Challenge Could Win A School A Huge Prize
Hy-Vee is getting schools throughout the Quad Cities and the region into fitness mode this February with the for 7th Annual Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club's Squat Challenge. Classrooms throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the other states that have Hy-Vee grocery stores can register to participate and have a chance to win awesome prizes for their class.
Not A Dry January? Here Is Iowa’s & Illinois’ Favorite Beer Types
Are you a normal person and aren't participating in dry January? Same. I need to have some beers to get me through what feels like the longest month of the century every year it comes around. While all of those other suckers are staying sober, you and I are sucking down beers and most likely our favorite kind of beers. A new study has shown each state's favorite type of beer. Yes, there is more to beer than Busch Light which isn't even a type of beer.
Watchdog Seeks Harsher Penalties in Wake of Abuse at Illinois Mental Health Center
The official cited investigations into a center for people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities, where workers lied or conspired to thwart patient abuse inquiries.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
