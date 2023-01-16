Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Burley officials deny allegations of religious favoritism in sewer deal related to LDS temple
BURLEY — The city is disputing allegations made by one of its former mayors that officials violated the Idaho Constitution and dealt favorably with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of their religious faith and spiritual affiliations. The accusations, leveled by former Burley Mayor Jon Anderson, were detailed in a Dec. 15 letter from his attorney, Don Chisholm, to the city. The letter contended the city violated...
Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell grows closer, prosecutors say they plan to present quote, “sufficient evidence” of her crimes. According to prosecutors, the evidence will show Vallow-Daybell participated in the killings of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and also intended for her children, as well as her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, to die.
Missing Idaho Woman Causes More Concern With Each Passing Day
Yesterday, the Twin Falls Police Department posted a picture of a missing woman. Her name is Angela Dawn Gwin. Angela is a 40-year-old female who was last seen on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at (208) 735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Michelson at (208) 735-7315.
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized. On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
