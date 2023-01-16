Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2020. It has since been updated. Photography, sometimes, boils down to being in the right place at the right time. A physical education teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, was out exploring the Finnish taiga around the town of Martinselkonen a few years ago when he came across an unusual gathering amidst the trees. Valtteri Mulkahainen, who captures (on camera) wildlife and magical sights around his country in his free time, quickly found a spot to discreetly capture the once-in-a-lifetime shots he'd stumbled upon and the results are truly fascinating. Before his eyes were a mother bear and her 3 adorable cubs who, unaware of Mulkahainen's presence, put on quite a show.

1 DAY AGO