ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

No. 24 Florida Atlantic wins 17th straight, 83-64 over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 14 points off the bench, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and No. 24 Florida Atlantic won its 17th straight game, 83-64 over UTSA on Thursday night. Reserve Alijah Martin added 11 points and Nate Boyd had 10 for the Owls (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA), who put the game away with a 20-4 run in the second half. FAU debuted made first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 on Monday and beat Western Kentucky that night. The Owls are seeking their second NCAA Tournament appearance, having made it in 2002 as the Atlantic Sun Conference champions. Jacob Germany had 13 points and 11 rebounds and DJ Richards also scored 13 for the Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8), who hosted a ranked team at the UTSA Convocation Center for the first time in school history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears

PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy