Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged to Girlfriend in Paris
Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Paris is the city of romance. For one Bulls player, he took advantage of the iconic destination. Derrick Jones Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Shakara, at a private team event in France. She said yes....
Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas Must Back Words With Action at NBA Trade Deadline
The usually quiet Karnisovas finally spoke up, but it will only be lip service if he doesn't improve the Bulls roster in the coming weeks.
Chicago's Kenwood Academy Boys Basketball Team Has History-Making Season
Basketball is a big deal in the Chicagoland area. With stars like Kevin Garnett, Dwayne Wade, and more hailing from the city, the high school season offers a chance to see the future of professional basketball in action. While there are a number of veteran powerhouse high-school programs in the...
Timberwolves show some guts in comeback win over Raptors
Minnesota rallied from 14 points down with under 10 minutes to play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 24 Florida Atlantic wins 17th straight, 83-64 over UTSA
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 14 points off the bench, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and No. 24 Florida Atlantic won its 17th straight game, 83-64 over UTSA on Thursday night. Reserve Alijah Martin added 11 points and Nate Boyd had 10 for the Owls (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA), who put the game away with a 20-4 run in the second half. FAU debuted made first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 on Monday and beat Western Kentucky that night. The Owls are seeking their second NCAA Tournament appearance, having made it in 2002 as the Atlantic Sun Conference champions. Jacob Germany had 13 points and 11 rebounds and DJ Richards also scored 13 for the Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8), who hosted a ranked team at the UTSA Convocation Center for the first time in school history.
Yardbarker
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak among 12 voted to All-Star Game
Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak were among the 12 players voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans.
