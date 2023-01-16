Read full article on original website
Related
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast
Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
California set to get needed break from storms. How long will it last?
A much-needed break from the relentless train of storms from the Pacific is set to unfold across California, and AccuWeather meteorologists believe the pause in major rain and mountain snow events should last through the end of January. During much of late December and the first half of January, storms...
From mattresses to golf balls, California beaches are littered with debris following recent storms
As the state continues to dry out from a recent string of Pacific storms, city officials and crews are working tirelessly to clean up the debris blanketing the shorelines. After weeks of winter storms that brought flooding rains to California, water hasn't been the only thing flowing into the ocean. A mishmash of debris, trash and worn items, such as golf balls, has been deposited on beaches along the coastline. These piles of storm debris aren't just ruining the tranquil landscape; they're creating a hazard for the wildlife that calls the California beaches their home, according to officials.
AccuWeather
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
(CNN) -- Rangers in northeastern Australia were astonished when they stumbled across what may be the largest toad on record, weighing in at nearly 6 pounds. Dubbed "Toadzilla" by the rangers, the 2.7-kilogram (5.9-pound) amphibian was found in Conway National Park in Queensland last week when park officials were conducting track work, the state's Department of Environment and Science said on social media.
AccuWeather
It's now 80 below zero F in the world's coldest city
(CNN) -- Thought your winter was cold? Temperatures in the world's coldest city have plunged to minus 62.7°C (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the coldest in more than two decades, meteorologists say. That comes just two days after the city's previously set record of minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus...
AccuWeather
Family braves temperatures of 58 below zero to create winter spectacle
As frigid air gripped Yakutsk, Russia, during the middle of January, one family didn’t let it stop them from having some winter fun — and experiment with blowing frozen bubbles. Yakutsk, Russia, is home to some of the most dangerous low temperatures in the world, earning its name...
AccuWeather
Temperatures on Greenland haven't been this warm in at least 1,000 years, scientists report
(CNN) -- As humans fiddle with the planet's thermostat, scientists are piecing together Greenland's history by drilling ice cores to analyze how the climate crisis has impacted the island country over the years. The further down they drilled, the further they went back in time, allowing them to separate which temperature fluctuations were natural and which were human-caused.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Comments / 0