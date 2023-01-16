As the state continues to dry out from a recent string of Pacific storms, city officials and crews are working tirelessly to clean up the debris blanketing the shorelines. After weeks of winter storms that brought flooding rains to California, water hasn't been the only thing flowing into the ocean. A mishmash of debris, trash and worn items, such as golf balls, has been deposited on beaches along the coastline. These piles of storm debris aren't just ruining the tranquil landscape; they're creating a hazard for the wildlife that calls the California beaches their home, according to officials.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO