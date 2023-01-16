ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve.  Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Broncos should add this name to their head coaching candidate list

The Denver Broncos should highly consider adding one name to their list of candidates for their head coaching search. They have several already, but this guy could show them a little more of something Denver may be looking for. This week alone the Broncos have four interviews and could have...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule

The Carolina Panthers have come up empty so far in their search for a new head coach. Now, their search process itself is under scrutiny. CBS Sports reported Thursday that the NFL notified the Panthers that they had violated a league rule requiring every member of a team’s coaching search committee to complete mandatory inclusive Read more... The post NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Schedule

If Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unhappy with his team's playoff scheduling, he's not saying it publicly. Because the Cowboys played on Monday night, they will have to face the San Francisco 49ers on a short week, while the 49ers, who played Saturday afternoon, actually have an extra day of ...
DALLAS, TX

