Look: Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Rankings Update
Arch Manning is no longer the No. 1 overall recruit in the On3 recruiting rankings. Manning slid from the No. 1 prospect in his class to No. 3 in Tuesday's rankings updates. It's a surprising slide, especially this late in the recruiting rankings process. "NEW Texas QB signee Arch ...
Two Legitimate Names to Consider for Razorback Offensive Coordinator
Key traits needed in replacement as Kendal Briles heads to TCU
Ron Holland, 5-star Texas Longhorns commit, surpasses 1,500 career points
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Ron Holland continued his impressive senior season by reaching a significant career milestone of 1,500 career points in Duncanville's (Texas) 83-63 win over rival DeSoto on Tuesday night. Holland, the No. 1 ranked player in Texas and the nation's No. 9 prospect ...
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
Broncos should add this name to their head coaching candidate list
The Denver Broncos should highly consider adding one name to their list of candidates for their head coaching search. They have several already, but this guy could show them a little more of something Denver may be looking for. This week alone the Broncos have four interviews and could have...
Texans considered 'best option' for former Saints coach Sean Payton
The Houston Texans’ coaching candidates all fit a particular profile — all except one. While the Texans have interviewed younger coordinators for their coaching vacancy, the club’s sixth such search in team history, Sean Payton sticks out as an experienced and overly qualified coach. According to Jeremy...
Who have the Texans interviewed for head coach? Latest on the coaching search
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are searching for their fourth head coach in three years after Lovie Smith was fired following the regular season finale. General manager Nick Caserio will be hiring the team's second coach in two years after hiring David Culley in his first year and then elevating Smith.
Texas fans react as Iowa State player undercuts SF Dillon Mitchell
Whenever Texas travels to Ames to face Iowa State, the games can get chippy. Tuesday’s basketball game was no different for the Longhorns. The Iowa State crowd did a great job of bringing a loud, raucous environment to set the tone for the game. Cyclone fans showed up ready to fire up their team and they did just that.
NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule
The Carolina Panthers have come up empty so far in their search for a new head coach. Now, their search process itself is under scrutiny. CBS Sports reported Thursday that the NFL notified the Panthers that they had violated a league rule requiring every member of a team’s coaching search committee to complete mandatory inclusive Read more... The post NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game
According to Bleacher Report’s and TNT’s Chris Haynes, the city of Boston is expected to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Schedule
If Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unhappy with his team's playoff scheduling, he's not saying it publicly. Because the Cowboys played on Monday night, they will have to face the San Francisco 49ers on a short week, while the 49ers, who played Saturday afternoon, actually have an extra day of ...
