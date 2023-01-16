Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
Oklahoma Daily
Projecting OU football's 2023 roster with offseason additions
Oklahoma has landed 12 total transfers and signed 25 high school recruits so far to add to its 2023 roster. Along with the returners from Brent Venables’ lackluster 6-7 first year as head coach, the Sooners, along with their additions, aim to improve from last season. OU ended its 2022 season with a 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, marking its first losing record since 1999.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star Punter Ian Ratliff Commits to Texas
After visiting Austin this past weekend, five-star punter Ian Ratliff has announced that he has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns and will join the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. According the Kohl’s Kicking, the 5-11, 170-pound prospect out of Humble Atascosita is ranked as the No. 24...
Texas Longhorns News: Portal rumors rampant, baseball unranked
There is plenty to talk about in terms of Texas Longhorns news on Jan. 18. Texas had a men’s hoops game on Jan. 17, which resulted in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The return to Ames did not go as planned for sophomore guard and reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tyrese Hunter.
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25
Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week
Special teams analyst Jay Nunez is expected to get a new title and significant pay raise, and the hiring of new volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield is expected to be approved.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jaren Holmes Calls Hilton Coliseum’s White-Out ‘Surreal’
Jaren Holmes has played several home games at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum this season. But nothing like Tuesday night against Texas. The No. 12 Cyclones defeated the No. 7 Longhorns, 78-67, in a matchup of Top 15 teams. Holmes had a great game, scoring 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
WOWK
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
Oklahoma Daily
Bond proposal revitalizes prospect of Norman North home football stadium
David Gore still remembers when Norman North and Norman high schools first played each other in football in 1997. The temperature at kickoff was 107 degrees with no wind, and dust hung in the air at Harve Collins Stadium. Gore, athletic director for Norman Public Schools from 1994-2002, was concerned about players, coaches and fans alike passing out in the extreme heat.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
Del City HS working to honor former standout killed in Vietnam
A local high school is launching a legacy project to memorialize a former Oklahoma student.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
