Austin, TX

Oklahoma Daily

Projecting OU football's 2023 roster with offseason additions

Oklahoma has landed 12 total transfers and signed 25 high school recruits so far to add to its 2023 roster. Along with the returners from Brent Venables’ lackluster 6-7 first year as head coach, the Sooners, along with their additions, aim to improve from last season. OU ended its 2022 season with a 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, marking its first losing record since 1999.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star Punter Ian Ratliff Commits to Texas

After visiting Austin this past weekend, five-star punter Ian Ratliff has announced that he has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns and will join the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. According the Kohl’s Kicking, the 5-11, 170-pound prospect out of Humble Atascosita is ranked as the No. 24...
AUSTIN, TX
AllSooners

Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25

Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jaren Holmes Calls Hilton Coliseum’s White-Out ‘Surreal’

Jaren Holmes has played several home games at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum this season. But nothing like Tuesday night against Texas. The No. 12 Cyclones defeated the No. 7 Longhorns, 78-67, in a matchup of Top 15 teams. Holmes had a great game, scoring 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
AMES, IA
WOWK

WVU-Oklahoma game sold out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

Bond proposal revitalizes prospect of Norman North home football stadium

David Gore still remembers when Norman North and Norman high schools first played each other in football in 1997. The temperature at kickoff was 107 degrees with no wind, and dust hung in the air at Harve Collins Stadium. Gore, athletic director for Norman Public Schools from 1994-2002, was concerned about players, coaches and fans alike passing out in the extreme heat.
NORMAN, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
100.7 KOOL FM

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE

