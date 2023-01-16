ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL odds: Eagles open as favorites in playoff game against Giants

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the third straight time this season, the Eagles (No. 1 seed) will be favorites against the New York Giants (No. 6 seed) when they face off in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

As of this writing on Monday, the Eagles are 7.5-point home favorites against the Giants. The line has fluctuated anywhere from 7 to 8 points since it opened on Sunday night.

The Eagles swept the Giants in both games during the regular season. The game in Week 14 in December was a 48-22 blowout -- the Eagles were favored by a touchdown in that game in MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles weren't able to cover in their regular-season finale against the Giants, where they won 22-16. The Eagles were favored by two touchdowns and even more on some sportsbooks.

As a home favorite this season, the Eagles are 6-3 against the spread. Since head coach Nick Sirianni's tenure began in 2021, the Eagles are 8-3-1 ATS as home favorites.

The Eagles are also 8-5 ATS the spread after a win and went 8-9 ATS overall during the regular season, which ranks in the middle of the pack of the league.

Meanwhile, the Giants are the best team ATS in the NFL this season. They won outright against the Minnesota Vikings in a game where they were 3-point underdogs on the road.

The Giants are 14-4 ATS overall this season, including that win over the Vikings.

As an away team this season, the Giants are 7-1 ATS and are 11-2 as an underdog.

*All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

CBS Philly

