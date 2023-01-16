Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Related
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With Boston University, 2-2
BOSTON, Mass. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team tied the Boston University Terriers, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 21 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Boston University– 2 RECORDS. Providence –...
friars.com
No. 12/13 Men's Hockey Edged By Princeton In Overtime, 3-2
PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 12/13 Providence College men's hockey team was edged by Princeton University in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Hobey Baker Rink in the team's final non-conference game of the season. RECORDS. No. 12/13 Providence (12-7-6, 7-3-5 HEA) | Princeton (10-9-0, 6-7-0 ECAC)
friars.com
Max Crozier, Parker Ford Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Providence College senior co-captainsMax Crozier (Calgary, Alta.) and Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.) were named nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award on Thursday (Jan. 19). Crozier is tied for second on the team in scoring with 19 points and leads all Friars with 17...
friars.com
No. 22/20 Men’s Basketball Falls To No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The No. 22/20 Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Friars fell to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in BIG EAST play. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Friars with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) notched his seventh double-double of the season via 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) added 18 points.
friars.com
Providence Cheerleading Placed Sixth In The Nation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College cheerleading team placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida on January 14-15. It marked the first time ever the Friars reached the UCA Finals. The team first competed at UCA College Nationals in 2019. The program goal...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
WCVB
Wintry mix moves into Massachusetts, New England late afternoon
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system moving into New England from the Plains will bring a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories for areas north and west of Boston go into effect at noon Thursday and last through 6 p.m. Friday. "It's...
Firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill in Providence
Attorney General Peter Neronha said the company "made Rhode Island a dumping ground for Massachusetts waste.”
Former Hendricken QB Lynch joins team at Pitt
(WPRI) – Former Bishop Hendricken quarterback David Lynch has taken his talents to one of the best conferences in the country. The former Hawk is now a Pitt Panther. He accepted a Preferred Walk-On spot from a program that has finished in the Top 25 the last two years.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Iconic Providence venue celebrates 50th anniversary
The building that's now named the Amica Mutual Pavilion, aka the "AMP," held its grand opening on Jan. 17, 1973.
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Comments / 0