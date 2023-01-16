Read full article on original website
The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop This Winter: Save Now On Top-Rated Blenders
With the new year in full swing and more holidays on the horizon, you’re going to need all the kitchen help you can get. Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything this winter season. Right now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of with Amazon's deals and Vitamix's New Year's Sale.
The Best Winter Mattress Sales To Shop This Weekend: Nolah, DreamCloud, Tempur-Pedic and More
We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night’s sleep. With winter sales in full spring, now is a great time to upgrade your sleep setup and invest in a new mattress from top brands like Nectar, Leesa, Casper and Cocoon by Sealy.
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now — Shop The Collection
With the help of Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, you can find the perfect cookware to shop for the revamp that your kitchen—like ours—most likely needs in the new year. Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable just in time for Valentine's Day gifting or to refresh your kitchen before a big Super Bowl party.
The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Shop Highly-Rated Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop Amazon deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can score big savings on Instant Pot's popular pressure cookers and air fryers that are easy to use and provide delicious results.
The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price to Gift The Gamer in Your Life This Valentine's Day
Walmart has dropped a major Xbox Series S deal for 2023 ahead of Valentine's Day. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S with the holiday-themed packaging on sale at its lowest price. The discount is part of Walmart's New Year deals. For a limited time, take $60 off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Teflon Non-Stick Pieces: Shop Quality Pans for Every Budget
Nonstick pans are a staple in most home kitchens: they're generally simple to use, affordable and easy to replace. A quality non-stick pan that has been taken care of should last up to five years. But when your pans become warped, scratched or discolored, that's a good indication to begin swapping them out for something new. If you find that your nonstick pans aren't lasting despite proper care, it might be time to make the switch — dare we say upgrade — to stainless steel pans.
Save Up to 40% on Puffer Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel During Patagonia's Winter Sale
Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. Now through February 8, the Patagonia Winter Sale is taking up to 40% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for the new year, the Patagonia Winter Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.
The Best E-Bike Deals Available Now: SWFT ZIP Electric Bike Drops to Record Low Price at Best Buy
With gas prices staying high, electric bikes are increasing in popularity this year. For everyday commutes, your e-bike should be reliable, powerful, and sturdy. If you've been wanting to try an electric bike, the new year is the perfect time to make the switch — especially with the best e-bike deals available now.
