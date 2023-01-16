Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade winners donate their winnings
SAFFORD — The winners of the 25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade received their winnings, only to immediately donate that money to a number of worthy causes. The winners gathered for the check presentation at the City of Safford Annex Wednesday afternoon. “I’d like to mention Pattern Energy, who...
gilavalleycentral.net
Reconstruction of Fairgrounds playground moving forward
SAFFORD — The rebuild of the playground equipment at Graham County Fairgrounds is nearing completion. County Manager Dustin Welker said installation of the new playground equipment was completed last weekend and the shade structure has been put in place. Now the county is soliciting bids to replace the playground surface with a concrete bed, upon which a rubberized surface will be placed.
gilavalleycentral.net
Greenlee DreamBuilder kicks off Feb. 22
MORENCI — The Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center is inviting the public to the Greenlee County DreamBuilder kick-off meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Morenci Club. DreamBuilder, funded by Freeport-McMoRan and created by the ASU Thunderbird School, is a unique online business training program...
gilavalleycentral.net
Greenlee, Graham continue jobless claim drops
PHOENIX — 2022 ended on a good note when it comes to the unemployment rate in Graham and Greenlee counties. According to data released Thursday by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greenlee County held the spot as the county with the lowest unemployment in the state for 13th month in a row in December, when the unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a point, from November’s 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent.
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham County Community College District Governing Board swears in returning member; elects leadership
THATCHER, Ariz. – Returning board member, Dr. Brad Montierth, was sworn in at the regular monthly meeting of the Graham County Community College District Governing Board. During the meeting, board members unanimously elected Montierth to continue in his role as secretary. The members also unanimously elected Jeff B. Larson to continue as chairman of the board and Lois Ann Moody to be the board’s representative to the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council.
gilavalleycentral.net
Community invited to join EAC’s Symphonic Choir
THATCHER — The Symphonic Choir at Eastern Arizona College reconvenes this week and invites all interested individuals to join them for the semester. Unlike other vocal groups, this choir was specifically formed to allow community members to continue singing as part of the College’s music program. The ensemble...
azpm.org
More than 41,000 sandhill cranes in Southern Arizona
Sandhill cranes begin their migration in Southern Arizona. More than 41,358 migratory sandhill cranes have made their way to southern Arizona and are now in the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys. The Arizona Game and Fish Department holds an annual sandhill crane count that coincides with the Wings Over...
gilavalleycentral.net
Filmmakers can submit for 2nd Gila Valley Film Fest
SAFFORD — Submissions have opened for the second annual Gila Valley Film Festival. Student and professional short films with a budget of $5,000 or less, and feature films with a budget of $50,000 or less are eligible to enter. Films can be narrative, documentary, experimental, animation or other. Foreign-language films may also be submitted.
gilavalleycentral.net
2023 Eastern Arizona Cinderella Royalty has been crowned
THATCHER — The 30th annual Eastern Arizona Cinderella Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Performing Arts Center on Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher Campus, and 32 girls and young women participated. Competition was in eight age divisions, from 0-29. Babies and tots were judged on beauty,...
gilavalleycentral.net
Walmart shut down due to burst pipe
Safford Walmart is currently closed due to a water pipe that reportedly burst and flooded the store. Some customers have reported to have been met at the doors by an associate who told them the store will be closed until further notice. Calls to the store for updates have gone...
gilavalleycentral.net
Two injured in Highway 70 crash near Sanchez Road
SAFFORD — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating what may have caused a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 70, near Sanchez Road, on Jan. 15. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes at milepost 344, at 9:49 p.m. In the crash, one vehicle rolled and the other was pushed into a ditch.
knau.org
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
gilavalleycentral.net
Eastern Arizona Women’s Hoops stays undefeated after big win at Central Arizona
COOLIDGE — Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball continued their hot start on Wednesday night against Central Arizona College. The Monsters moved to 18-0 on the season with a 76-66 win over the Vaqueras. EAC is setting records in the process of their 18-game winning streak, too. The previous...
gilavalleycentral.net
Pole knocked down, power knocked out
THATCHER — A vehicle into a power pole knocked out electricity to a number of Graham County Electrical Co-op members Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 8th Street, near Robinson Ranch Road at around 1 p.m. Co-op crews immediately responded to the scene to begin repairs. There is no...
