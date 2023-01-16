Read full article on original website
thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Stephen Curry Said The Wizard Fan Broke A "Cardinal Rule" And Walked Out Early Because He Fired Up Draymond Green
Stephen Curry loved the fact that the Wizards fan fired up Draymond Green.
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
"You take Michael off that team, and Scottie moves down to fifth" - Larry Bird revealed his honest take on Scottie Pippen
Contrary to what Bird said, another Celtics legend thinks Pippen could've accomplished a lot on his own.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charles Barkley Trolls The Knicks After Kenny Smith Says They Are 'Only One Piece Away'
Chuck says the Knicks 'aren't close' to being title contenders.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
Celtics Reportedly Showing 'Significant Trade Interest' in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 ...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged to Girlfriend in Paris
Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Paris is the city of romance. For one Bulls player, he took advantage of the iconic destination. Derrick Jones Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Shakara, at a private team event in France. She said yes....
NBA
Detroit Pistons standout Cade Cunningham reports no pain one month after season-ending surgery on left leg
PARIS – Cade Cunningham is in great spirits. For the first time in his young life, he is of enjoying the historic city of Paris where the Detroit Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. He spent Tuesday morning with the team at the Eiffel Tower, which he is already calling “a cool memory.”
Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas Must Back Words With Action at NBA Trade Deadline
The usually quiet Karnisovas finally spoke up, but it will only be lip service if he doesn't improve the Bulls roster in the coming weeks.
NBA
'Throw it Down with Bill Walton' alternate game telecast to debut on NBA League Pass in NBA App
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the launch of “Throw it Down with Bill Walton,” an alternative game telecast hosted by NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Team member and legendary broadcaster Bill Walton that will stream exclusively on NBA League Pass via the new NBA App. The first telecast will debut Monday, Jan. 23 for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers game at 10 p.m. ET.
