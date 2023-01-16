ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft

Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice

The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help

Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Firefighters respond to structure fire on Overland Ave.

BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on. BFD...
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
959theriver.com

East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

