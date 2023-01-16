Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Suspect arrested in Billings South Side abduction
On Jan. 13, surveillance captured a man forcing another man into a Mitsubishi Eclipse on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.
2 arrested after brief standoff in Billings mobile home park
Police called the effort a "high-risk arrest" that involved multiple agencies at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on the southwest corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street.
KULR8
Suspects arrested on out of state warrants following standoff in Billings Wednesday
Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday. A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and...
SWAT, US Marshals And More Make High Risk Arrests in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department on Twitter:. Earlier today, around the area of Southgrove Place inside Golden Meadows, a large police presence had formed and police asked residents to stay clear of the area. At 3:11 PM today, BPD tweeted out they had undergone a joint operation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings South Side church recovering from vandalism, theft
Father Jose Marquez’s phone seems to never stop ringing. Early Tuesday morning he left his home next door to Mary Queen of Peace parish church on the Billings South Side and found the rear glass door to the church shattered. Vandals had carried a heavy 12-inch rock from across the street to smash the door in.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Construction workers in Billings report stolen heavy equipment
Billings based Castlerock Excavating had their skid-steer stolen out of the Annafeld subdivision early Tuesday morning in a surprising crime that will put a hitch in the company's daily operations.
KULR8
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice
The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
'It gets scary," Billings South Side neighbors fed up with another violent crime
Police responded to an attempted kidnapping and report of weapons around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street Friday morning.
How to navigate the Billings Chick-fil-A's opening
Chick-fil-A officially opens its first location in Billings Thursday, and we're here to show you how to navigate what's expected to be a very busy launch.
Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help
Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
KULR8
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Overland Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on. BFD...
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
KULR8
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
959theriver.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1