Man dies in tree-cutting accident on West Deborah Drive, Monroe authorities confirm
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has not been notified of the incident […]
Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance
Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
KSLA
Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run. Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will...
ktalnews.com
Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for public assistance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. He was wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The […]
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
KSLA
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
KNOE TV8
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
KTBS
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
myarklamiss.com
Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County
PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Officials trying to address juvenile pre-adjudication space limits
MINDEN, LA -- Where do problems begin with juvenile crime? Many say it starts at home … or the lack of a home life. Where do these problems end? Realistically, many of these children are already in the system. Headed by Ward I City Judge Sherb Sentell, a group...
