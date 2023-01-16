ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
UNION PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for public assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. He was wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
myarklamiss.com

Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County

PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
UNION COUNTY, AR
