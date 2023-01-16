ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

AZFamily

HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

BedBrock, RETSY partner to co-list luxury Crown Canyon community

BedBrock, a Paradise Valley home builder with a residential brokerage led by Rich Brock and Silje Garner, has partnered with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of RETSY to co-list the one-of-a-kind luxury community Crown Canyon. Aligned in their commitment to quality and excellence, the two reputable firms join forces to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Taylor Morrison opens new home collections in Queen Creek

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Taylor Morrison.) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening eight new collections across four communities, including Queen Creek. Ellsworth Ranch, located south of downtown Queen Creek, now offers Landmark, Voyage and Capstone collections, featuring two and three models respectively....
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Buds-A-Palooza is back and announces 2nd annual event line-up

Crowned the "Best 4/20 celebration in Arizona" by Weedmaps and Leafly, Bud’s Glass Joint, a locally-owned and operated Arizona head shop, announces the second annual Buds-A-Palooza, to take place from 4:20 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 14. Presented by Trulieve + Harvest, Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will span over four...
PHOENIX, AZ
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)

There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday

PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
MESA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host

A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

What to Wear: Barrett-Jackson, Collector Car Auction Event

Whether or not fashion is a significant part of your day-to-day, attendees love dressing the part for Barrett-Jackson, a nine-day collector car auction kicking off Jan. 21 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. There is a method in selecting what to wear to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. The saying goes “don’t peak too soon.”...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ

