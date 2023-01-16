Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit groups in Harrisburg are helping the homeless under the Mulberry Street Bridge get ready to move. The deadline for them to leave the encampment has been extended to Sunday, a big change for the 50 to 60 people who live there. Christian Churches United...
WGAL
Deadline approaches for people to leave Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking for people living in a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Residents must leave by the end of the weekend. Officials said about 10 people still remained at the site on Friday, which is down from around 70 to...
Rt. 30 closures planned for Lancaster County roadwork
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will be implementing ramp closures and rolling roadblocks as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in Lancaster County. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., PennDOT will close the off-ramp from Route 30 westbound to Route 23 westbound (Walnut Street). The on-ramp from Route 23 eastbound to Route […]
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
bctv.org
Employment with The City of Reading 1-18-23
Learn about job openings for The City of Reading with Kenneth Miller, Training & Recruiting Coordinator for the City of Reading, with co-hosts Mike Reese and Joe Scoboria, AFSME DC88, on Workers in Berks. From the program: Workers in Berks.
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
From a Lunar New Year celebration to an Elvis Gospel show, you've got options this weekend. Here are four very different - and fun - events happening throughout the county:
berkslancasterlebanonlink.org
THIS MONTH’S NEWS From the Latino Connection team
THIS MONTH’S NEWS From the Latino Connection team. Pennsylvania’s 3rd Annual Latino Health Summit: April 6–8, 2023. SAVE THE DATE! We are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Reading, PA, Berks County, from April 6-8, 2023.Exercise Activities, Healthy Cooking Demos, Interactive Activities, Workshops Important Discussions, Celebrity Speakers, Resources and Giveaways, and so much MORE!
abc27.com
Dauphin Co. woman shares benefits of Medicare Advantage
MIDDLE PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and with many choices to make, it is not an easy process. Under the federal health insurance plan, there are dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, and one Dauphin County woman said they are worth looking into. Mary James...
WGAL
People in Harrisburg homeless encampment given a few more days to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge a few more days to leave the encampment. Thursday was supposed to be the deadline to leave, but there is rain in the forecast. The city is working with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and...
abc27.com
Lancaster animal center waiving adoption fees for limited time
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making animal adoptions a little bit easier. The Lancaster Center for Animal Live Saving is waiving fees from this Saturday through Tuesday to adopt a dog, cat, or another critter. This is part of the national “Change a Pet’s Life Day.”
abc27.com
Affordable housing project in Lebanon County breaking ground
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new affordable housing project in Lebanon County is set to officially break ground next week. In September 2018, the Community Homes Board of Directors in Lebanon made history by voting to approve the initiation of a capital campaign for the first time in 50 years. According to Community Homes, the capital campaign funds will be used for an affordable housing project on Canal Street in Lebanon.
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Food court vendor at Harrisburg Mall closes
A burger chain at the Harrisburg Mall has closed. Checkers shut down its location at the Swatara Township mall’s food court, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. Signs posted at the stand announced the closure.
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating
LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
