ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Rt. 30 closures planned for Lancaster County roadwork

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will be implementing ramp closures and rolling roadblocks as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in Lancaster County. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., PennDOT will close the off-ramp from Route 30 westbound to Route 23 westbound (Walnut Street). The on-ramp from Route 23 eastbound to Route […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
HARRISBURG, PA
bctv.org

Employment with The City of Reading 1-18-23

Learn about job openings for The City of Reading with Kenneth Miller, Training & Recruiting Coordinator for the City of Reading, with co-hosts Mike Reese and Joe Scoboria, AFSME DC88, on Workers in Berks. From the program: Workers in Berks.
READING, PA
berkslancasterlebanonlink.org

THIS MONTH’S NEWS From the Latino Connection team

THIS MONTH’S NEWS From the Latino Connection team. Pennsylvania’s 3rd Annual Latino Health Summit: April 6–8, 2023. SAVE THE DATE! We are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Pennsylvania Latino Health Summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Reading, PA, Berks County, from April 6-8, 2023.Exercise Activities, Healthy Cooking Demos, Interactive Activities, Workshops Important Discussions, Celebrity Speakers, Resources and Giveaways, and so much MORE!
READING, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin Co. woman shares benefits of Medicare Advantage

MIDDLE PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and with many choices to make, it is not an easy process. Under the federal health insurance plan, there are dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, and one Dauphin County woman said they are worth looking into. Mary James...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster animal center waiving adoption fees for limited time

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making animal adoptions a little bit easier. The Lancaster Center for Animal Live Saving is waiving fees from this Saturday through Tuesday to adopt a dog, cat, or another critter. This is part of the national “Change a Pet’s Life Day.”
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Affordable housing project in Lebanon County breaking ground

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new affordable housing project in Lebanon County is set to officially break ground next week. In September 2018, the Community Homes Board of Directors in Lebanon made history by voting to approve the initiation of a capital campaign for the first time in 50 years. According to Community Homes, the capital campaign funds will be used for an affordable housing project on Canal Street in Lebanon.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy