Routt County, CO

Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit Lana2011. File photo. (iStock)

A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office.

A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Thomas R. Rhodes. According to a report from the Steamboat Pilot, Rhodes, of Kentucky, was at the resort with his son when the accident happened.

Additional details related to the accident have not been made available.

Tree wells form a sort of hole around the base and trunk of evergreen trees, consisting of less-compacted snow. The wells can be unstable and tend to be hidden from view. Tree wells can be incredibly dangerous, because skiers or snowboarders can unexpectedly fall into them, often head-first. Trapped beneath the snow, suffocation becomes a major possibility.

"Usually there is no easy way to identify if a particular tree has a tree well by sight, because the branches often block visibility of what hole may exist. Individuals should assume a tree well accompanies every tree," the Steamboat website reads.

The resort offers the following tips to prevent tree well accidents:

  • Avoid skiing/riding too close to trees, particularly evergreens, in deep snow or after heavy snowstorms
  • Assume all trees have a potentially hazardous tree well
  • Do not ski/ride alone
  • Keep one's partner in sight
  • Be aware of your surroundings

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

This is the fifth on-resort incident leading to a death to be reported this slopesport season in Colorado. In addition to those deaths, one skier and one snowboarder have died in the backcountry.

