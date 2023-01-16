Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
WWE Legend announces he will not be attending next week’s Raw 30
It was previously reported that WWE Legend Tatanka would be part in next week’s Raw 30. Tatanka announced on his Facebook Page that he will not be attending Raw 30, due to his son’s wrestling tournament. Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be...
wrestleview.com
Friday Night Wrestling Viewership: WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.326 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.257 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating, which is up from the 0.53 rating the show had last week. The preliminary...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo Down This Week
According to showbuzzdaily, Monday’s WWE Raw drew an average 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 1.693 million viewers. The show drew a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating Raw had last week.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Featuring Two Title Matches
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 969,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is up from last week’s 967,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 3 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.33.
wrestleview.com
Report: A now former NWA star could be headed to WWE
According to Fightful Select, former NWA star Colby Corino could be headed to WWE. WWE reportedly has a lot of interest in Corino. It was also said that WWE was not legally unable to reach out to Corino before his NWA contract expired. Colby has also wrestled for ROH, TNA/IMPACT...
wrestleview.com
Two major independent promotions contracts with WWE come to an end
PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling have announced their contracts with WWE are done. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is discontinuing independent wrestling content on the WWE Network. PROGRESS also announced it is returning to the United States in March as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Los...
wrestleview.com
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For New Year’s Evil Fallout Special
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which was the New Year’s Evil fallout, drew an average of 600,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 700,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.14 rating, which is down from last...
wrestleview.com
Laurel remembers Jay Briscoe as a beloved coach, father; AEW tapes tribute special Wednesday night
The Delaware Online is featuring a story on ROH star Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh), who was tragically killed on Tuesday in a crash. He was 38. The story also mentions from an earlier statement from Ashley Pugh, wife of Jay, that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh were also injured in the head-on crash. The driver of the other vehicle was killed.
wrestleview.com
Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life SPOILER results (Taped 1/18/23)
Below are the spoilers from ROH Jay Briscoe tribute special that was taped Wednesday after Dynamite and Rampage, at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The tribute special with air on ROH HonorClub free, as well as the ROH YouTube Channel for free. The ring apron, graphics and turnbuckles...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: All-Atlantic Title Match, TNT Title Match and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy defends...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – 1/18/23 (All-Atlantic Title Match, TNT Title Match)
Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. A graphic honoring the late Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) kicks off Dynamite. All-Atlantic Title – Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal. The bell rings and we are under way. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are walking in between the crowd and sit between the fans.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer says he has “no plans” to harm himself after wellness check
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is reportedly “doing okay” after comments he made on his podcast on Thursday, which led to concern for his well-being. According to TMZ Sports sources, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office did a wellness check on Nash after comments he made on his regarding his son’s death. Per the TMZ, Nash told officers he has “no plans to act” on his comments.
wrestleview.com
Two top stars turn heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.
