Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.

23 HOURS AGO