Kay Ivey signs four executive orders to address education crisis
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey released four new executive orders related to public education. The executive orders are intended to achieve Gov. Ivey’s inauguration day vow to get Alabama’s public school performance among the top 30 in the country. “I am proud to sign these executive orders into...
Kay Ivey delivers books to Chisholm Elementary school
Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday visited Chisholm Elementary School, one of Alabama’s “Turnaround Schools,” to visit with some of the students and to deliver books for each third grader to take home. The students were thrilled when Ivey gave each of them a book to take home....
Kay Ivey meets with legislative budget chairs
Gov. Kay Ivey met with legislative leaders on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 budgets and potential 2023 supplemental appropriations. “Today, we had our first meeting of the new term with our legislative budget chairs,” said Gov. Ivey. “How we budget will affect Alabamians for decades to come, and this group of leaders is committed to ensuring we will continue taking a fiscally conservative approach to our budgets.”
Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens
Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Kay Ivey reflects on past four years
On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was sworn in for her second full term as Governor of the State. “Folks, standing here four years ago, I could never have imagined what was to come, but I am certain we came out stronger because of you, the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said.
Alabama withdraws from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
Three MCPSS teachers recognized as Alabama Science Teachers of the Year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level. Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
Forever Wild Land Trust Board set to meet in Montgomery February 2
The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2, at the Alabama Activities Center located at 201 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Board will hear updates on...
Kay Ivey signs executive orders promoting accountability
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants greater transparency from the state’s government and signed three executive orders Tuesday to help start the process. The Republican governor, who was sworn in on Monday for her second term in office, signed orders that will establish standards for management of state agencies in the executive branch, create a task force to find efficiencies in state government and another that deals with the number of state vehicles.
PHOTOS: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sworn in for her 2nd full term
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full-term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abounds" in uncertain national times.
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
Statewide, local COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending down
At this time last year, the Huntsville Hospital system reported 415 COVID-19 patients, including 245 in Madison County. The numbers today, both locally and statewide are much better.
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
Alabama is one of two states to recognize MLK, Robert E. Lee Day together
Alabama is one of just two states in the nation to recognize Confederate leader Robert E. Lee's birthday on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted
Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
