Alabama State

altoday.com

Kay Ivey signs four executive orders to address education crisis

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey released four new executive orders related to public education. The executive orders are intended to achieve Gov. Ivey's inauguration day vow to get Alabama's public school performance among the top 30 in the country. "I am proud to sign these executive orders into...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey delivers books to Chisholm Elementary school

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday visited Chisholm Elementary School, one of Alabama's "Turnaround Schools," to visit with some of the students and to deliver books for each third grader to take home. The students were thrilled when Ivey gave each of them a book to take home....
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey meets with legislative budget chairs

Gov. Kay Ivey met with legislative leaders on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 budgets and potential 2023 supplemental appropriations. "Today, we had our first meeting of the new term with our legislative budget chairs," said Gov. Ivey. "How we budget will affect Alabamians for decades to come, and this group of leaders is committed to ensuring we will continue taking a fiscally conservative approach to our budgets."
altoday.com

Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens

Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey reflects on past four years

On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was sworn in for her second full term as Governor of the State. "Folks, standing here four years ago, I could never have imagined what was to come, but I am certain we came out stronger because of you, the good people of Alabama," Ivey said.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama withdraws from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Forever Wild Land Trust Board set to meet in Montgomery February 2

The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2, at the Alabama Activities Center located at 201 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Board will hear updates on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey signs executive orders promoting accountability

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants greater transparency from the state's government and signed three executive orders Tuesday to help start the process. The Republican governor, who was sworn in on Monday for her second term in office, signed orders that will establish standards for management of state agencies in the executive branch, create a task force to find efficiencies in state government and another that deals with the number of state vehicles.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week's deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. "Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
SELMA, AL
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don't know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we've put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
ALABAMA STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted

Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
ALABAMA STATE

