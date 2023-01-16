ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County

Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived, they found a man...
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies

A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
UPDATED: Dalton lands an Olive Garden

Jan. 18—Olive Garden is coming to Dalton, one of two new restaurants planned for next to each other on West Walnut Avenue. A sign on the fence around the site at 1520 W. Walnut Ave., where the O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar once stood, says an Olive Garden is "coming soon." Local officials confirmed they have permitted the project.
