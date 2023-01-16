Read full article on original website
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived, they found a man...
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, one...
Dalton woman charged with murder in connection with 2022 shooting death of Dalton man
Jan. 16—A Dalton woman has been charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and aggravated assault (gun) in connection with the shooting death of a Dalton man in March of last year. Kyera Deshae Betton, 21, of 3049 Striplin Trail, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department....
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies
A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
UPDATED: Dalton lands an Olive Garden
Jan. 18—Olive Garden is coming to Dalton, one of two new restaurants planned for next to each other on West Walnut Avenue. A sign on the fence around the site at 1520 W. Walnut Ave., where the O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar once stood, says an Olive Garden is "coming soon." Local officials confirmed they have permitted the project.
