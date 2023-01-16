During an interview with DetroitNews.com, Sami Zayn talked about his current storyline with The Bloodline and the possibility of him becoming WWE Champion one day…. “When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can’t even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, ‘well, this is it, it can’t get better than this.’ And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Zayn says. “You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I’ve done. I don’t want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there’s a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don’t accomplish this, I’m a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done. At this point, everything’s gravy.”

1 DAY AGO