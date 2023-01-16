Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
nodq.com
D-Von Dudley announces that he is no longer working for WWE
In a statement via Twitter, D-Von Dudley announced that he is no longer working for WWE in a backstage role…. “The company (WWE) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. would mike to thank Vince , Paul (HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!”
nodq.com
WWE source claims the company is “more than pleased” with 2023 Royal Rumble surprises
As announced during the January 16th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he will be returning to action in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. In regards to why Cody’s return wasn’t kept as a surprise, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following…. “Asked a...
nodq.com
How Enzo Amore feels about a potential return to WWE
During an interview with Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, former WWE star Real1 aka Enzo Amore commented on a potential return to WWE…. “That’s a conversation I’d probably have to have with my family, bro. My mom, my dad, and my goddaughter. If I ever did it for anybody, it would be my goddaughter. I’d take myself out of it. I did it already. I don’t need to do that sh*t again. I did Wrestlemania, I broke my ass, I got beat up, and it was all for that. I won titles, and I had a fight in Madison Square Garden.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)
nodq.com
Former WWE writer says he “hates” Bianca Belair’s “stereotypical” promos
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Bianca Belair’s promos…. “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
nodq.com
Possible reason why Judgment Day are challenging for the WWE “RAW” tag team titles
Judgment Day are scheduled to challenge The Usos for the WWE “RAW” tag team titles at the 30th anniversary of RAW even though The Usos have been billed as the unified champions in recent months. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the idea for the moment is that...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
nodq.com
Mick Foley gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE…. “It’s the second-shortest retirement in WWE history [laughs], following only mine, which lasted for six weeks. Hey, look, I know JR had told me years ago that he was worried for Vince in retirement because it’s safe to say that JR is a workaholic. There is a negative connotation because you apply so much of yourself to working. But even JR, he’s got the Oklahoma football, he has stuff that he loves in his life. I don’t think Vince, Vince loves his family unconditionally, but I’m talking about hobbies. There no golfing, none of the things that you usually associate with men of his age. No scrap-booking for Vince. No birdwatching. Business was very, very personal, like his life revolved and his family revolved, around the business. So that was one of my concerns. What is he doing to do? He loves working. I don’t imagine him not being there in that Gorilla Position. It would seem like something was amiss if he wasn’t there.
nodq.com
William Regal opens up about leaving AEW and returning to WWE
During an appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, William Regal discussed leaving AEW and returning to WWE…. “As you know, I left one company, I’ve gone to another, it’s like a blink of an eye, I start back with WWE again and it’s like nothing has ever happened and nothing has changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody that is listening that’s young, I know you don’t like listening to older people; make the most of every second you have on this earth. It really is, you get to a certain age and time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it. Sometimes you think, ‘I’m going to make the most of it.’ Even trying to make the most of it, you end up not making as much of it as you can and it’s gone. I just had a wonderful seven or eight months with a real good group of my friends, and boom, it’s gone in the blink of an eye. I haven’t even caught up with any of the stuff we’ve done because it’s just the way it is.”
nodq.com
Update on Kevin Nash following concerning comments that were made during his podcast
As previously noted, fans expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after he had the following exchange with his podcast co-host Sean Oliver in regards to the death of his son Tristen…. Nash: “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a...
nodq.com
Sami Zayn comments on the possibility of winning the WWE Title
During an interview with DetroitNews.com, Sami Zayn talked about his current storyline with The Bloodline and the possibility of him becoming WWE Champion one day…. “When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can’t even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, ‘well, this is it, it can’t get better than this.’ And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Zayn says. “You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I’ve done. I don’t want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there’s a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don’t accomplish this, I’m a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done. At this point, everything’s gravy.”
nodq.com
Eric Bischoff comments on possible changes if WWE goes private again
During his podcast, former WWE personality Eric Bischoff commented on possible changes if WWE goes private again following a sale of the company…. “Hard to say. You have to get inside of the head of Vince McMahon and trying to do that is daunting. He’s a complex dude, but let’s just look at the patterns. You know what’s best for business one of the things that we know is Vince McMahon makes decisions that all of us at some time or another were surprised at. Whether it was bringing me in after, you know, years of competing against him and almost putting him out of business and I had some pretty crappy things to say. I did some pretty crappy things giving away their finishes and all that stuff. I was the enemy. I was the Antichrist. Had I walked into WWE headquarters back in 1997 I don’t think I would have walked out. Until I got hired and I was one of the key figures on camera for whatever it was three or four years. Nobody thought that would happen including me. Nobody thought he’d bring back Ultimate Warrior.”
nodq.com
Ricochet feels that the internet talks more about different styles than the wrestlers do
During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Ricochet talked about working with Braun Strowman…. “Braun has been great. I’ve known Braun ever since I’ve been in the WWE. He’s always been great, even now, he’s been coming out to help me with Imperium or Hit Row, and I’ve helped him. That’s going great. It’s especially great when you and somebody like Braun Strowman to be on the same page. It’s always nice to have a monster in your pocket, just in case. Things have been great. If he and I can start to get closer and become together as a tag team, it could be dangerous.”
nodq.com
Nick Khan says Vince McMahon was “very honest” in regards to allegations
During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan was asked if he expects there to be more allegations against Vince McMahon and if they could affect a WWE sale…. “I’m not. It feels like whatever happened, happened, and it’s out there and people know. I’ve always...
nodq.com
Jade Cargill gives her thoughts on CM Punk when asked about All Out incident
During an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Jade Cargill was asked about CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite from the summer of 2022…. “I wasn’t there. I had already left the stadium — right after my match, I left. So I heard about it just like the rest of the world, at the same time. It was pretty shocking… from my opinion, Punk’s a great guy. He’s been nothing but nice to the women’s locker room. He talks to me, tells me his experiences. Again, at Comic Con, we got really close because he was my tag mate in the interviews, and I learned so much from him, and so much knowledge in the industry. He’s been in two different companies, and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do. So he doesn’t need it. He does it cause he loves it. And that speaks to me. I don’t need it. I do it because I love it. And I appreciate people like that.”
nodq.com
NoDQ&AV LIVE – 30 years of WWE RAW celebration with your questions answered
Due to popular demand, there will be a new NoDQ&AV live stream at 8PM Eastern/5PM Pacific. Send in your wrestling questions to nodqmisc@gmail.com and tune in at youtube.com/aaronriftnodq. You can also superchat questions which is much appreciated and will take priority!
nodq.com
Vince McMahon settles with former WWE referee that accused him of rape
During the summer of 2022, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s past allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon resurfaced in a New York Magazine article. In an update on the situation, WSJ.com is reporting that Vince McMahon agreed to a settlement last month with Chatterton. The amount was not disclosed but the article noted that Chatterton settled for less than the $11.75 million originally demanded. The article also stated that McMahon wanted to avoid the cost of litigation and the settlement “averts a public legal fight as executive chairman pursues possible WWE sale.”
nodq.com
If I Were In Charge – Episode 9 (RAW is XXX = Samoan Road to WrestleMania)
Next weeks “RAW is XXX” is the 30th anniversary of the show that revolutionized the wrestling business. One of the main things I’ve always enjoyed about the nostalgia shows is they feel a little less scripted. This is the first one under Triple H’s creative, so it’ll be interesting to see how it flows. A few “who cares” with the so far announced appearances, but it’s always good to see The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair and especially those amazing legends, The Bella Twins! If we’re lucky enough, Nikki won’t be able to make it – that way we can hear Brie Bella’s banger of a solo theme! Brieeee Moooooodee. Yikes!
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for January 18th 2022
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for January 18th 2022…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the January 20th 2023 edition
After the January 18th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 20th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Ron Mayfield and PWInsider.com…. * Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy opens the broadcast. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy at ringside with Stokely Hathaway....
nodq.com
Saraya and Toni Storm turn heel during the 1/18/23 edition of AEW Dynamite
During the January 18th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel. Saraya interfered in Storm’s match against Willow Nightingale and helped Storm picked up the win. After Storm scored the pinfall victory by grabbing the tights, Saraya attacked Willow until Ruby Soho made the save.
Comments / 0