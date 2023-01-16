Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
wrestlingrumors.net
He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored
He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
nodq.com
Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in an effort to block a potential WWE sale
According to an article on Sportico.com, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and is seeking a declaration to effectively block him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a WWE sale. The article noted the following…
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
PWMania
Ric Flair Now Says He Has No Desire to Wrestle Again, Comments on Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ric Flair stated that he does not intend to have another match:. “I don’t know why they keep saying I’m...
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation
Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
digitalspy.com
Raw XXX: The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and Bellas to make WWE return
Monday Night Raw celebrates its 30th anniversary next week, and the WWE is pulling out all the stops to make Raw XXX a very special occasion. The Usos will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day, while Bobby Lashley takes on Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship, having won a six-man elimination match in the main event of last night's (January 16) show.
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
