Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy to Boost Industrial Heat Pump Portfolio

Johnson Controls (JC) on Friday announced the acquisition of Hybrid Energy AS, a provider of high-temperature energy management solutions that focuses on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes. Hybrid's unique technology will provide new solutions to JC customers while addressing decarbonization and sustainability efforts in Europe. According to...
Protective Industrial Products Inc. Names President Curt Holtz as CEO

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as president and CEO. In this role, Holtz will oversee the entire PIP global organization, which includes the company's commercial...
GME Supply Acquires Farwest Line Specialties

COLUMBIA, Mo. — GME Supply is pleased to announce its acquisition of Farwest Line Specialties LLC, based in Atascadero, California. Farwest has spent decades helping utility line workers and infrastructure professionals be safe and productive on the job. This acquisition supports GME's strategy to expand throughout North America while serving contractors across infrastructure-related industries including telecommunications, utilities, renewable energy, and commercial construction.
