ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

I’m a lawyer – Walmart has no ‘reasonable reason’ for treatment of customer who accidentally stole from self-checkout

By G.P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A LAWYER has claimed Walmart has no reasonable justification for banning a Texas shopper who accidentally stole from self-checkout.

Paige Warren, from Houston, claimed she was banned from Walmart after she forgot to scan a bag of Reese's Pieces candy after purchasing just over $30 in items at the store last March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT2MH_0kGd0dOc00
Paige Warren claimed she was banned from Walmart after forgetting to scan an item at the self-checkout Credit: Fox 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaO9w_0kGd0dOc00
Houston attorney Miriah Soliz said Walmart's alleged treatment of Warren was unreasonable Credit: Instagram/@miriah.s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWt0a_0kGd0dOc00
Warred said that as she was walking out of the Walmart, she was abruptly stopped by one of the store's security officer Credit: Getty

But Houston attorney Miriah Soliz told Fox 26 that Walmart acted unreasonably, and Warren could even have a legal claim against the retail giant.

"[Walmart] didn’t have a reasonable response," Soliz told the local new outlet. "[She spent] over an hour in the back of a Walmart for stealing less than $5 worth of goods.

Soliz added Warren could have a criminal injury claim for how they treated her, or [for] intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"[Warren] was probably very concerned she may be charged with theft over this act she didn’t intentionally do," the lawyer claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkXju_0kGd0dOc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmIFz_0kGd0dOc00

The alleged incident happened at the Walmart off Highway 105 in Montgomery, about 55 miles north of Houston.

Warren told Fox 26 that she went to the store to grab supplies for rice Krispie treats for her two children.

She then headed to the self-checkout area, where she reportedly purchased just over $30 in supplies.

However, as she was walking out of the Walmart, she was abruptly stopped by one of the store's security officers, she claimed.

The security personnel went through Warren's receipt and pointed out a bag of Reese's Pieces candy that she hadn't scanned.

Warren claimed she forgot to scan the item and was willing to pay for it immediately after being stopped.

"I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," she explained.

"The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something wrong? If something didn’t scan, I’d be happy to go back and pay."

However, it was seemingly too late, as Warren said she was taken to one of Walmart's back rooms for questioning.

Once Warren arrived at the room, she quickly started recording the altercation on her phone, which lasted for about an hour.

Warren also claimed that security asked her if she had been in a room like the one where she was being questioned, which she felt implied that she was a criminal.

In the end, Warren claimed that she is now banned from Walmart due to her alleged stealing attempt with the bag of Reese's.

"I’m banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese’s," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvPBb_0kGd0dOc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShQeY_0kGd0dOc00

"I hope maybe they’ll change their practices."

The U.S. Sun has contacted Soliz and Walmart for comment on this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

We worked at Walmart – the store’s secret anti-theft device pushed us past our breaking point, we had to warn shoppers

FORMER Walmart workers have claimed that an anti-theft device previously used by the retailer “pushed them past their breaking point." They alleged that the technology, designed to make the self-checkout process more robust, sometimes wrongly accused customers of stealing and missed shoplifting offenses. Walmart launched a partnership with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy