I’m a lawyer – Walmart has no ‘reasonable reason’ for treatment of customer who accidentally stole from self-checkout

A LAWYER has claimed Walmart has no reasonable justification for banning a Texas shopper who accidentally stole from self-checkout.

Paige Warren, from Houston, claimed she was banned from Walmart after she forgot to scan a bag of Reese's Pieces candy after purchasing just over $30 in items at the store last March.

Paige Warren claimed she was banned from Walmart after forgetting to scan an item at the self-checkout Credit: Fox 26

Houston attorney Miriah Soliz said Walmart's alleged treatment of Warren was unreasonable Credit: Instagram/@miriah.s

Warred said that as she was walking out of the Walmart, she was abruptly stopped by one of the store's security officer Credit: Getty

But Houston attorney Miriah Soliz told Fox 26 that Walmart acted unreasonably, and Warren could even have a legal claim against the retail giant.

"[Walmart] didn’t have a reasonable response," Soliz told the local new outlet. "[She spent] over an hour in the back of a Walmart for stealing less than $5 worth of goods.

Soliz added Warren could have a criminal injury claim for how they treated her, or [for] intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"[Warren] was probably very concerned she may be charged with theft over this act she didn’t intentionally do," the lawyer claimed.

The alleged incident happened at the Walmart off Highway 105 in Montgomery, about 55 miles north of Houston.

Warren told Fox 26 that she went to the store to grab supplies for rice Krispie treats for her two children.

She then headed to the self-checkout area, where she reportedly purchased just over $30 in supplies.

However, as she was walking out of the Walmart, she was abruptly stopped by one of the store's security officers, she claimed.

The security personnel went through Warren's receipt and pointed out a bag of Reese's Pieces candy that she hadn't scanned.

Warren claimed she forgot to scan the item and was willing to pay for it immediately after being stopped.

"I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," she explained.

"The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something wrong? If something didn’t scan, I’d be happy to go back and pay."

However, it was seemingly too late, as Warren said she was taken to one of Walmart's back rooms for questioning.

Once Warren arrived at the room, she quickly started recording the altercation on her phone, which lasted for about an hour.

Warren also claimed that security asked her if she had been in a room like the one where she was being questioned, which she felt implied that she was a criminal.

In the end, Warren claimed that she is now banned from Walmart due to her alleged stealing attempt with the bag of Reese's.

"I’m banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese’s," she said.

"I hope maybe they’ll change their practices."

The U.S. Sun has contacted Soliz and Walmart for comment on this story.