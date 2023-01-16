ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
WKRG News 5

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine

The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country's Western supporters seek to boost its armored forces. The United States and other countries have made several large donations of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but with the exception of Britain have not pledged to provide modern Western tanks.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy