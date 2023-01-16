Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,068 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
KITV.com
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
KHON2
Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.
It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
KITV.com
Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
mauinow.com
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title
Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems
We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. ‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday, heavy rain possible for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light southeasterly winds will continue across the state through Thursday. Sea breezes will develop over each island building clouds and producing a few showers over island interior sections in the afternoon to early evening hours. The weather pattern trends wetter from Thursday onward as an unstable upper level trough moves into the region.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. 'The Splendid Table' shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
“Now that we have a draft consent order, we are very committed to engage with the community. Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
KITV.com
Hawaii leaders unveil 'Ready Keiki initiative', an ambitious early education program
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke unveils the state's "Ready Keiki initiative", a program to greatly expand early childhood education. It will take ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars, but the program will eventually provide access to pre-K learning for every Hawaii family that wants it.
