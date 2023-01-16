ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.

It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems

We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday, heavy rain possible for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light southeasterly winds will continue across the state through Thursday. Sea breezes will develop over each island building clouds and producing a few showers over island interior sections in the afternoon to early evening hours. The weather pattern trends wetter from Thursday onward as an unstable upper level trough moves into the region.
HAWAII STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE

