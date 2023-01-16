HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.

HAWAII STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO