A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
‘Bronco 956’ is trending online in the Valley: Here’s why
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A construction worker with a resemblance to Grupo Bronco’s lead singer has been trending on social media in recent weeks as people across the Rio Grande Valley have helped make him and his unique dance moves a viral sensation. However, with comments mentioning “Bronco 956” on social media, many people still […]
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
texasstandard.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
Las Vegas Sets A High Bar For Texans Wanting A Nice Ganja Getaway
While Texas keeps missing ... ignoring ... the pot train, other states are on board and Las Vegas, (of course, who else?), is taking things to a higher level. There are a number of cool places Texans can travel to for a relaxing, "not gonna get arrested today" ganja getaway. For El Pasoans, New Mexico is just a stones ... or, would that be "stoners" ... throw away and dispensaries in NM abound. (Jeez ... there are 3 or 4 in freakin' Chaparral alone.)
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
fox26houston.com
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
thepostnewspaper.net
Speaker open to resort-style casinos
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
'I want a family that will love me for who I am' | Meet 14-year-old Kayla
AUSTIN, Texas — As a child growing up in the foster care system, aging out of care without being adopted is a common and understandable fear – especially as a teenager. Kayla is 14 years old and has been in foster care since she was five. Her dream is to be adopted by the time she gets to college.
tourcounsel.com
La Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas
This shopping center, located just 8 kilometers from the border with Mexico and very close to the McAllen airport, is the largest in the region. La Plaza Mall McAllen is owned by the SIMON Group, the largest mall developer in the United States, it is the ideal place to go shopping in McAllen. It has more than 180 stores with some of the most recognized international fashion brands. You can find everything from premium brands like Coach, Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, makeup store Sephora, as well as popular clothing brands American Eagle, Hollister and Old Navy. There are also places for childrenlike the official Lego store that can also have fun in the Disney Junior Playzone playground. You can also go shopping at one of its department stores including Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney. If you are a fan of the NFL here you can find the official store of the Dallas Cowboys.
Cities In Texas Are Decriminalizing Marijuana! So Is It Legal Now?
As you know it is still illegal to purchase, sell, or be in possession of marijuana in the state of Texas, however, some Texas cities are decriminalizing marijuana. What is the difference if something is illegal and something that is decriminalized?. The term illegal, according to Google Dictionary, means:. contrary...
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
footballscoop.com
Child Protective Services investigating workout that left several Texas high school football players hospitalized
The Texas Department of Child and Protective Services is investigating an incident that left several high school football players hospitalized, according to WFAA-TV. At Rockwall-Heath High School, east of Dallas, head coach John Harrell put the football team through an hour-long offseason workout. The workout itself seems standard, but players were required to do 16 pushups for each mistake made through the hour-long workout.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
newsnationnow.com
For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache
HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
