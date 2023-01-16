Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Atmospheric dust has been masking greenhouse warming
A new study led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has found that global atmospheric dust (microscopic airborne particles from desert dust storms) has a small, yet significant cooling effect on our planet, which has hidden the full amount of warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions. According to the experts, the amount of desert dust has grown by 55 percent since the mid-19th century, thus increasing its cooling effect.
earth.com
Squirrels gamble to increase evolutionary fitness
Many people buy lottery tickets regularly in the hope that, at one point, they will win the grand prize. Despite the significant financial cost of playing the lottery numbers frequently, the possible payoff is large enough to make it worthwhile. According to a recent study led by the University of...
earth.com
Wetlands are a major source of methane emissions
Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Goddard features a visual dataset of.methane emissions from wetlands across the globe. Atmospheric methane levels have reached record highs in recent years, and wetlands are a major source of these emissions. “Methane is an important greenhouse gas that contributes substantially to global...
earth.com
Animals are increasingly threatened by heatwaves worldwide
Due to climate change, extreme weather events such as heatwaves are becoming more frequent, longer, and more intense. For instance, in 2022, heatwaves reached unprecedented levels, killing over 15,000 people worldwide. Besides affecting humans, these extreme thermal events also have disastrous effects on wildlife. Since many animals are adapted to live in certain temperature ranges, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause massive die-offs, and thus disrupt a variety of ecosystems.
earth.com
Algae may be the future of sustainable “superfoods”
Scientists have long known that current agricultural practices are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, which threaten long-term food security for billions of people around the globe. Now, a team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has argued that microalgae – a term encompassing the thousands of microscopic algal species and other photosynthetic organisms found in aquatic environments, such as cyanobacteria – could be a new kind of “superfood” due to their high protein and nutrition content.
earth.com
Highest points of Greenland are now affected by global warming
The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest body of ice in the world. It covers around 80 percent of Greenland, extending 2,900 km (1,800 mi) in a north–south direction, and has a maximum width of 1,100 km (680 mi). Scientists have been monitoring the thinning of the glaciers and ice sheet around the coast of Greenland for decades, as global warming has advanced, but the influence of warming on the elevated, central areas of the ice sheet has remained unknown, due to a lack of long-term observations.
earth.com
Forests face threats from multiple industries
Scientists have long argued that intact forests are major climate regulators and harbors of biodiversity. Unfortunately, such forests are currently disappearing at an alarming rate. While agriculture has previously been considered the main culprit behind forest loss, a new study led by Fudan University in China has found that multiple industries are in fact to blame too.
earth.com
Biodiversity protects bird communities from climate change
Climate change has undisputable global effects on a wide variety of ecosystems and ecological community compositions. However, scientists have long pondered why certain communities are more resilient to its effects than others. In a new study led by the University of Helsinki covering almost all North American bird species, the experts examined community composition changes and diversity over half a century (1966-2016).
earth.com
Star visibility is deteriorating due to light pollution
Not only is the starry night sky a thing of great beauty and cultural significance worldwide, but also life on Earth evolved under conditions that saw sunlit days and dark nights, illuminated only by gentle light from the stars and moon. Today, the night skies are seldom dark, but instead are lit with the glow of scattered anthropogenic light that pollutes the atmosphere. And, according to the results of a new study, the stars are rapidly becoming invisible to the human eye due to the presence of this artificial light.
earth.com
Nearly two-thirds of coral reef sharks and rays face extinction
According to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, nearly two thirds of sharks and rays that live among the world’s coral reefs are currently threatened with extinction. This is due to the fact that coral reefs – which harbor over a quarter of all marine animals and plants – are seriously menaced by a variety of human-related threats, including overfishing, pollution, and climate change.
earth.com
Sunsets have a "wow" factor that adds value to landscapes
Spending time in nature has been shown to benefit mental health, and natural environments are often associated with positive moods and feelings of restoration. Research into this phenomenon has focused on the effects of landscapes and natural features – such as mountains, lakes and forests – on our sense of wellbeing. But a recent study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, suggests it is not only these enduring features of a landscape that bring therapeutic value. Temporary natural events like sunsets that take place on a daily basis may be just as important when we attribute value to a landscape.
earth.com
Most people think insects will become a sustainable food source
A survey by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has revealed that the majority of people believe that edible insects could become a sustainable source of food in the future. The survey was conducted as part of a larger study by Marta Ros, a student of the UOC doctoral program in the Information and Knowledge Society.
earth.com
Bigger bird brains grow at the expense of the parents
Despite the fact that the term “birdbrain” is often used to denote a person who is silly or stupid, some birds actually have quite large brains. In fact, the brains of birds are often as large as, or even larger than those of mammals of similar body size. However, there are distinct differences in the brain-to-body ratio found in altricial and precocial bird species, and this has led scientists to question whether brain size may be linked to the degree of development of chicks at the time of hatching.
Comments / 0