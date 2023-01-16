Read full article on original website
He's only selling A PIECE of his catalog for $200 Million not all of it. Which makes this the priciest catalog in music history. Another win for hip hop😁
Rapper Dr Dre Sends Lawyers After Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Used His Music in a Video Without Permission
He doesn't licence music to "divisive and hateful" politicians. On January 9, it emerged that Georgia's most controversial Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - had earned herself a brief Twitter ban, after she used music by the Rapper Dr Dre in a promotional video, without the artist's permission.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Takes Legal Action Against Marjorie Taylor Greene Over “Still D.R.E.” Use
Dr. Dre’s legal team has sent a letter demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene no longer use his music. Dr. Dre is taking legal action against Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman used Dre’s iconic song, “Still D.R.E.,” during a promotional video posted on Monday. Dre initially...
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
msn.com
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog Assets to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings in $200 Million-Plus Deal
Dr. Dre is selling a collection of music income streams and other assets in a deal that was being pitched for $250 million, sources confirm to Variety. The assets, which generate nearly $10 million annually, are being acquired by Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions. The deals, which have been rumored for several weeks, are said to be nearly closed and were shopped by Dre’s longtime attorney Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano. The news was first reported by Billboard.
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Hip-Hop Group Black Sheep Files $750M Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Royalties
Bronx hip-hop group Black Sheep is taking Universal Music Group to court saying that the company “has unlawfully retained approximately $750 million in royalties that should have been paid to plaintiffs.”. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiffs, Andres “Dres“ Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean, of Black Sheep have...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song
The rapper's lawyer told the "hateful" lawmaker she would never be allowed to use his music.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.
Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
Complex
O.T. Genasis Comments on T-Pain Saying He Regrets Purchasing $400,000 ‘Big Ass Chain’
O.T. Genasis has fond memories of T-Pain’s $400,000 Big Ass Chain, which the singer has openly called a regrettable purchase. But Genasis thinks there are bigger things to regret, telling TMZ that he wishes he hadn’t spent money on, “Unnecessary dinners and bottles and all kind of stuff like that,” adding that those are the kinds of things “you don’t never get to see.” He continued, “Then you look at it like, ‘Damn where all that money go? I coulda bought my chain.’”
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Says Offset Changed His Ways After She Filed For Divorce
Cardi recalls when she and her husband weren’t “seeing eye to eye.”. Their fans see them as Hip Hop “couple goals,” but Cardi B and Offset’s bliss was a long journey. The couple met in early 2017 and married that Fall, and by April 2018, they were expecting their first child. However, in 2020, it was reported Cardi filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper. One month later, Cardi and Offset were back together.
