3d ago

He's only selling A PIECE of his catalog for $200 Million not all of it. Which makes this the priciest catalog in music history. Another win for hip hop😁

HipHopDX.com

MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup

MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video

Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
msn.com

Dr. Dre Selling Catalog Assets to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings in $200 Million-Plus Deal

Dr. Dre is selling a collection of music income streams and other assets in a deal that was being pitched for $250 million, sources confirm to Variety. The assets, which generate nearly $10 million annually, are being acquired by Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions. The deals, which have been rumored for several weeks, are said to be nearly closed and were shopped by Dre’s longtime attorney Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano. The news was first reported by Billboard.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes

Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.

Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Complex

O.T. Genasis Comments on T-Pain Saying He Regrets Purchasing $400,000 ‘Big Ass Chain’

O.T. Genasis has fond memories of T-Pain’s $400,000 Big Ass Chain, which the singer has openly called a regrettable purchase. But Genasis thinks there are bigger things to regret, telling TMZ that he wishes he hadn’t spent money on, “Unnecessary dinners and bottles and all kind of stuff like that,” adding that those are the kinds of things “you don’t never get to see.” He continued, “Then you look at it like, ‘Damn where all that money go? I coulda bought my chain.’”
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Says Offset Changed His Ways After She Filed For Divorce

Cardi recalls when she and her husband weren’t “seeing eye to eye.”. Their fans see them as Hip Hop “couple goals,” but Cardi B and Offset’s bliss was a long journey. The couple met in early 2017 and married that Fall, and by April 2018, they were expecting their first child. However, in 2020, it was reported Cardi filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper. One month later, Cardi and Offset were back together.

