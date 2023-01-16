Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Related
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long
SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party. Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Section Realignment: Delta would be an all-EGUSD league
(Stockton) – A standing-room-only crowd of high school administrators and athletic directors packed into a banquet room Tuesday morning to peruse the initial proposal of league realignment presented by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The idea, shown to the public for the first time by Section officials, would be initiated in the fall of 2024 and stay intact through 2028.
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
CBS News
Puffy's Thrift Mercantile in Stockton
Rob and Grace Quaschnick ("The Q's) own Puffy's Thrift Mercantile on the Miracle Mile in Stockton. They join Tina to show us around!
Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated after inmates evacuated due to flooding
(KTXL) — After evacuating more than 1,000 inmates on New Year’s Day due to flooding, the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated the correctional center on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that the correctional center originally had to be evacuated due to the “imminent danger of flooding”. Over 1,000 […]
34 years later | Remembering the Stockton Cleveland Elementary School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Tuesday marks 34 years since the Cleveland Elementary School shooting happened in Stockton on Jan. 17, 1989. The shooter was 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, often described as a drifter. He was armed with an AKS rifle, a semiautomatic version of the military’s AK-47. Purdy was once a student at the very same Stockton elementary school he would open fire on. He fired more than 100 rounds in a minute before he ultimately shot himself.
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
Calaveras Enterprise
Already devastated by past flooding, Valley Springs suffers ‘worst flood yet’
The same residents who experienced severe flooding that damaged roughly 50 homes in Valley Springs over New Year’s Eve were once again forced to evacuate over Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day weekend. The Enterprise previously met with residents of the La Contenta neighborhood who have been engaged in...
Comments / 0