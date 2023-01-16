ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Section Realignment: Delta would be an all-EGUSD league

(Stockton) – A standing-room-only crowd of high school administrators and athletic directors packed into a banquet room Tuesday morning to peruse the initial proposal of league realignment presented by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The idea, shown to the public for the first time by Section officials, would be initiated in the fall of 2024 and stay intact through 2028.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated after inmates evacuated due to flooding

(KTXL) — After evacuating more than 1,000 inmates on New Year’s Day due to flooding, the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated the correctional center on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that the correctional center originally had to be evacuated due to the “imminent danger of flooding”. Over 1,000 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

34 years later | Remembering the Stockton Cleveland Elementary School shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Tuesday marks 34 years since the Cleveland Elementary School shooting happened in Stockton on Jan. 17, 1989. The shooter was 24-year-old Patrick Purdy, often described as a drifter. He was armed with an AKS rifle, a semiautomatic version of the military’s AK-47. Purdy was once a student at the very same Stockton elementary school he would open fire on. He fired more than 100 rounds in a minute before he ultimately shot himself.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA

