ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect

Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Putney

PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
PUTNEY, VT
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
DEERFIELD, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night

Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
CHICOPEE, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy