FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
Pittsfield Police Want To Know If You Can Identify This Ski Couple
Take a look at the above picture. Do you think you possibly recognize one or the other? Perhaps you're familiar with both of them. In either case, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you. According to a media statement posted on their Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police...
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager
The Pittsfield Police department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for help. Sergio Ponce is approximately 5'8", and weighs roughly 130 pounds.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
WNYT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thieves steal pricey paintings from Pittsfield bar
Two paintings at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield were stolen. A reward is offered for information leading to their return.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Putney
PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
theberkshireedge.com
Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night
Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
Pittsfield Police Arrest Man After Search Yields Over $31,000 In Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin
Brand new Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue made this observation concerning a Pittsfield drug arrest:. I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA. That's quite the statement. According to a media statement from the Berkshire County District...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
